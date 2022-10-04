ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Raccoons Caused Multiple Power Outages Over The Weekend In One Texas Town

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Seguin went through two power outages in three days, and they were both caused by some furry critters, My San Antonio reported.

On Monday night (October 3rd), Seguin experienced its second power outage in three days. The first outage happened on Saturday, October 1st. According to the city, both were caused by raccoons getting into a substation transformer.

The City of Seguin posted on Facebook:

"Call it de’ja’vu, irony or just a case of bad luck… a raccoon has struck the Seguin East substation again tonight… but this time in a different transformer.
LCRA and our Electric crews have responded to the outage that’s affecting a significant portion of Seguin. Estimate of 1 to 1.5 hours for power restoration. Crews are working as quickly as they can to get your lights turned back on. We appreciate your patience. Please check back for updates."

9:28 UPDATE: Power has been restored and all customers should be back on shortly. Call it de’ja’vu, irony or just a...

Posted by City of Seguin - Government on Monday, October 3, 2022

Power was restored at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night (October 3rd).

