Kansas City, MO

City’s ARPA funds to be used on several water and sewer projects

Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright informed the council on how the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used during the Oct. 3 regular meeting. The City of Red Oak has received $778,000 in ARPA funds to be used on projects where the city has claimed “lost revenue” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
RED OAK, IA
Ripe for the pickin’ at Bucy’s Pumpkins

Roughly 20 varieties of pumpkins in all shapes, sizes, and colors, are available for purchase at Bucy’s Pumpkins, located just south of Red Oak. Kelli and Derrick Bucy have been growing pumpkins for several years, but two years ago they drastically expanded the size of the patch. “We used...
RED OAK, IA

