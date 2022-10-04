Read full article on original website
City’s ARPA funds to be used on several water and sewer projects
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright informed the council on how the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used during the Oct. 3 regular meeting. The City of Red Oak has received $778,000 in ARPA funds to be used on projects where the city has claimed “lost revenue” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ripe for the pickin’ at Bucy’s Pumpkins
Roughly 20 varieties of pumpkins in all shapes, sizes, and colors, are available for purchase at Bucy’s Pumpkins, located just south of Red Oak. Kelli and Derrick Bucy have been growing pumpkins for several years, but two years ago they drastically expanded the size of the patch. “We used...
