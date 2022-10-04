PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.

