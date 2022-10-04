ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
KUTV

Mother of Roy 5-year-old hit by pickup truck 'relieved' he's recovering

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A five-year-old Weber County boy is recovering in the hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck. Bentley Roberts was hit around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 2675 West 4400 South in Roy, according to police. He was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday morning.
kslnewsradio.com

Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.

MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
KSLTV

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a van in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A 47-year-old man is dead after colliding with a van Tuesday morning. Officer Shad Lefevre with the Provo Police Department told KSL the motorcyclist was driving near 900 S. State Street when he hit a turning van at approximately 8:14 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead...
KUTV

Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
kslnewsradio.com

Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
ABC4

Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
