KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
KUTV
One hospitalized after fight escalates to shooting near Meadows Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized after a fight escalated to shots fired near Meadows Park. Officials said they heard gunfire near Meadows Community Park while responding to an unrelated call around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officers were dispatched to 500 North New Star Drive, where...
KUTV
Motorcyclist sustains extremely critical injuries after Millcreek left-turn crash
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after a crash in Millcreek Wednesday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. The crash happened in the area of 4500 South and 1100 East just after 7:30 a.m., and westbound lanes on 4500 South were closed for several hours during the investigation.
KUTV
Mother of Roy 5-year-old hit by pickup truck 'relieved' he's recovering
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A five-year-old Weber County boy is recovering in the hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck. Bentley Roberts was hit around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 2675 West 4400 South in Roy, according to police. He was in critical but stable condition as of Thursday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.
MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
KUTV
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
KSLTV
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a van in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A 47-year-old man is dead after colliding with a van Tuesday morning. Officer Shad Lefevre with the Provo Police Department told KSL the motorcyclist was driving near 900 S. State Street when he hit a turning van at approximately 8:14 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead...
KUTV
Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
kjzz.com
Crash on narrow I-80 forced lane closure; residual delays after morning bottleneck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning left morning commuters moving at a snail's pace in Salt Lake City. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., forcing the closure of the left lane on the narrow highway on which thousands of vehicles travel each day.
Note with non-credible threat found on plane while flying to Salt Lake City
On a Southwest flight from San Jose to Salt Lake City Wednesday night, a threatening note that has been deemed as "non-credible" was found on the plane.
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
kslnewsradio.com
Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check
WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
KUTV
Passenger finds threatening note deemed non-credible while flying to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A note with a now determined "non-credible" threat was found by a passenger while flying from San Jose to Salt Lake City. Passengers from Southwest Flight 1983 were greeted by a large police presence when they landed in Salt Lake City around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man charged with girlfriend’s murder in Rose Park shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A first-degree murder charge was filed Wednesday against Jayden Wade Fernelius in the Salt Lake City shooting death of Lyberdee Cisneros. Fernelius, 20, was the boyfriend of 24-year-old Cisneros. At 8:25 p.m. Sept. 25, Salt Lake City police were...
KUTV
Salt Lake County DA declines to prosecute repeated domestic violence offender
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sim Gill, the District Attorney for Salt Lake County, has declined to prosecute a repeat domestic violence offender; our 2News Investigates team looks into why. HOW MANY CHANCES DOES A REPEAT DOMESTIC BATTERER GET?. A 2News continuing investigation has uncovered even more domestic violence...
Bountiful teen recovering after being hit by car while in crosswalk
A teenager is in the hospital recovering from multiple injuries including a collapsed lung after he was hit by a car in a crosswalk while riding his bike.
