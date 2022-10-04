DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The retired ore carrier, William A. Irvin, has been taken over by ghosts, gouls and goblins through Halloween. Open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday plus Wednesday the 19th and Monday the 31st, the ship’s haunted tour has been re-routed with unexpected turns and angles with new animated props.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO