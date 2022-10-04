ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted Irvin Now Open

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The retired ore carrier, William A. Irvin, has been taken over by ghosts, gouls and goblins through Halloween. Open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday plus Wednesday the 19th and Monday the 31st, the ship’s haunted tour has been re-routed with unexpected turns and angles with new animated props.
Man Arrested For Day Care Gun Threat

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – A 33 year old man was taken into custody by Superior Police after threatening to take a gun to a day care center. Police were alerted about 1 p-m Thursday by a woman who received concerning phone communication from the father of their child. He...
