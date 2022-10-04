Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dukefmduluth.com
Haunted Irvin Now Open
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The retired ore carrier, William A. Irvin, has been taken over by ghosts, gouls and goblins through Halloween. Open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday plus Wednesday the 19th and Monday the 31st, the ship’s haunted tour has been re-routed with unexpected turns and angles with new animated props.
dukefmduluth.com
Man Arrested For Day Care Gun Threat
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – A 33 year old man was taken into custody by Superior Police after threatening to take a gun to a day care center. Police were alerted about 1 p-m Thursday by a woman who received concerning phone communication from the father of their child. He...
Comments / 0