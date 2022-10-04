ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Raccoons Caused Multiple Power Outages Over The Weekend In One Texas Town

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6Lij_0iLeyL2100
Photo: Getty Images

Seguin went through two power outages in three days, and they were both caused by some furry critters, My San Antonio reported.

On Monday night (October 3rd), Seguin experienced its second power outage in three days. The first outage happened on Saturday, October 1st. According to the city, both were caused by raccoons getting into a substation transformer.

The City of Seguin posted on Facebook:

"Call it de’ja’vu, irony or just a case of bad luck… a raccoon has struck the Seguin East substation again tonight… but this time in a different transformer.
LCRA and our Electric crews have responded to the outage that’s affecting a significant portion of Seguin. Estimate of 1 to 1.5 hours for power restoration. Crews are working as quickly as they can to get your lights turned back on. We appreciate your patience. Please check back for updates."

9:28 UPDATE: Power has been restored and all customers should be back on shortly. Call it de’ja’vu, irony or just a...

Posted by City of Seguin - Government on Monday, October 3, 2022

Power was restored at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night (October 3rd).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake’s Smack Dab in the Middle of South Central Texas Drought

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio (NWS) today released a map showing the latest drought conditions across south central Texas, and Canyon Lake and the New Braunfels area are smack dab in the middle of a maroon-colored bullseye. “Over the last month, improvement has been noted across portions of...
CANYON LAKE, TX
MySanAntonio

5 fantastic fall road trips less than 2 hours from San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Is there anything more American than a family road trip? Entire books, songs and films have been dedicated to the desire to gas up (or charge up) the family roadster and hit the open road. At the least, a change of scenery offers a reset from the daily grind. At its best, a road trip offers a chance to reflect and return with a new sense of wonder. (It’s also a great chance to catch up on those podcasts that have been piling up.)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Seguin, TX
Lifestyle
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Seguin, TX
Government
City
Seguin, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Enjoy Comal, Canyon Parks in Canyon Lake Before They Close Oct. 31

Popular Canyon and Comal parks in Canyon Lake will close for the season Oct. 31. Both are managed by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD), which urges residents and visitors to enjoy both while sunny and mild October days persist. For more information and to see a...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoons#Lcra
KIXS FM 108

A San Antonio Bar Stands Behind Age Limit of 30 Years Old

In a move that was made earlier this year, Bently's on Broadway and The Bar Horizons & More in San Antonio raised the age to enter their bars to 30 years old. The Bar Horizon now advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." The change has been effective since May and looks like it is here to stay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

TxTag customers voice concerns over issues with billing statements

AUSTIN, Texas - Toll roads are supposed to make life faster and easier, but a lot of TxTag customers in the Austin area are finding that billing blunders are making it anything but simple. While TxDOT is in charge of the TxTag system, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority handles...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
schulenburgsticker.com

Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia

A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
FLATONIA, TX
KTSA

Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy