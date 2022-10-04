Read full article on original website
Chamberlain University Allows More than 350 Displaced Nursing Students to Transfer In
Nursing students were left hanging in the middle of their school year when Stratford University closed down. — More than 350 nursing students left hanging when Virginia-basedStratford University closed its doors September 30 will be able to continue their education through Chamberlain University. Chamberlain, which has the largest school...
