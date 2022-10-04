Read full article on original website
The fate of Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter now comes down to the money
The countdown is now on for Elon Musk and Twitter to close their $44 billion acquisition deal by October 28 or be forced to again prepare for a trial after a judge agreed on Thursday pause the legal proceedings. What everyone is now waiting on: Musk needs to actually have...
Binance-linked blockchain hit by $570 million crypto theft
Binance, which describes itself as the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is the latest company to be impacted by a major theft this year. A Binance-linked blockchain was involved in a $570 million hack late Thursday, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business on Friday.
Tesla set to deliver long-delayed electric trucks to Pepsi in December
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that production of its Semi truck has begun, and deliveries to one customer, Pepsi, will occur in December. Pepsi said in a statement Friday that the trucks will support its Frito-Lay plant in Modesto California, and its Pepsi beverage plant in Sacramento. Neither Musk nor Pepsi said how many trucks would be delivered.
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A megayacht linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on. The Nord, a nearly 142-meter (466-foot) yacht that is said to be one...
Costco Credit Card Secrets Members (and Investors) Should Know
Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives.
Why good news for the economy is bad news for stocks and the Fed
It's not the fall that kills you, as the saying goes — it's the sudden stop at the bottom. Friday's solid jobs report sent Wall Street reeling after it reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue on its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in the face of sustained high inflation.
Slater's town flag gets global following after New Zealand YouTubers become fans
A New Zealand couple with a self-described flag obsession have found a favorite banner on the other side of the globe, in the small Story County community of Slater. “We both love the Slater flag because it is a very striking flag,” Dave Carter and Tracy Abbott, founders of Flag Session, wrote to the Ames Tribune. “There are many flags featuring steam trains but they are often a bit too complicated, and sometimes look like postcards or jigsaw puzzles.
John F. Floyd Commentary: Left fuels headlong plunge into all-electric vehicles
This is a follow-up to last week's discussion on total electric cars and trucks. As I stated in previous commentaries on the subject of electric vehicles, there seems to be no planning for the change from gasoline powered vehicles to all electric go-karts. Hybrid technology is developed, tested and is a proven...
How Much Is Amazon Prime and Is It Really Worth It? We Break Down All the Benefits Ahead of Their First-Ever Early Access Sale
In this day and age, Amazon is a household name. Whether you've got an Amazon Alexa, you read on a Kindle or score big deals on Amazon Prime Day, almost everyone knows—and uses—Amazon on the daily. But what about the Amazon Prime membership? How much is Amazon Prime, and do the benefits make it worth it?
