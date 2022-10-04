ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

The fate of Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter now comes down to the money

The countdown is now on for Elon Musk and Twitter to close their $44 billion acquisition deal by October 28 or be forced to again prepare for a trial after a judge agreed on Thursday pause the legal proceedings. What everyone is now waiting on: Musk needs to actually have...
BUSINESS
Albany Herald

Binance-linked blockchain hit by $570 million crypto theft

Binance, which describes itself as the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is the latest company to be impacted by a major theft this year. A Binance-linked blockchain was involved in a $570 million hack late Thursday, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business on Friday.
MARKETS
Albany Herald

Tesla set to deliver long-delayed electric trucks to Pepsi in December

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday that production of its Semi truck has begun, and deliveries to one customer, Pepsi, will occur in December. Pepsi said in a statement Friday that the trucks will support its Frito-Lay plant in Modesto California, and its Pepsi beverage plant in Sacramento. Neither Musk nor Pepsi said how many trucks would be delivered.
MODESTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Albany Herald

Costco Credit Card Secrets Members (and Investors) Should Know

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Albany Herald

Why good news for the economy is bad news for stocks and the Fed

It's not the fall that kills you, as the saying goes — it's the sudden stop at the bottom. Friday's solid jobs report sent Wall Street reeling after it reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue on its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in the face of sustained high inflation.
BUSINESS
Amest Tribune

Slater's town flag gets global following after New Zealand YouTubers become fans

A New Zealand couple with a self-described flag obsession have found a favorite banner on the other side of the globe, in the small Story County community of Slater. “We both love the Slater flag because it is a very striking flag,” Dave Carter and Tracy Abbott, founders of Flag Session, wrote to the Ames Tribune. “There are many flags featuring steam trains but they are often a bit too complicated, and sometimes look like postcards or jigsaw puzzles.
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Debt Financing#Receipt

Comments / 0

Community Policy