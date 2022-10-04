Read full article on original website
Related
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'
Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Yardbarker
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA・
Yankees' Michael Kay: Aaron Judge probably made 'over $100M' from historic season
Less than 24 hours after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge set a new American League single-season record for home runs at 62, some fans of the club understandably had moved on to wondering where Judge will play home games next spring. Judge, of course, rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details
It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera hints at Commanders 'getting close' to making changes
The Washington Commanders are reeling on a three-game losing streak. The team hoped quarterback Carson Wentz would be the answer to turn around their fortunes entering head coach Ron Rivera’s third year. However, Wentz has shown glimpses of why the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts traded him in back-to-back...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA・
Alabama QB Bryce Young to sit out vs. Texas A&M for 'precautionary' reasons
When the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take the field for Saturday's big contest with the Texas A&M Aggies, they'll do so without starting quarterback Bryce Young. Young is currently nursing a shoulder injury sustained last week against No. 20 Arkansas. Initially expected to be a game-time decision for...
Yardbarker
Former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas is at a crossroads with Saints
There's an adage in the NFL that a player's best ability is availability. If that's the case, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the verge of another disappointing season. After missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury, Thomas returned in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice
The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Yardbarker
Steelers 1983 Season was Saved Due to the Critical Secret that Terry Bradshaw Kept from Chuck Noll
Pittsburgh was coming off a tough playoff loss to the San Diego Chargers and the controversial decision not to select Dan Marino in the 1983 draft. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw had a phenomenal 1982 season in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes. But three months later, an off-season elbow injury that initially was not thought to be very serious was mishandled. As a result, Pittsburgh’s training camp began with the astonishing news that Bradshaw wasn’t yet cleared for throwing. Bradshaw’s elbow was not healing nor responding. To make things worse, it stemmed from the lack of communication and a strained relationship between head coach Chuck Noll and Bradshaw.
Yardbarker
Predicting the outcome of every NFL Week 5 game
Last week: 10-6, pushing the season forecast to 35-29 Injuries have played a significant role in the early season. Here’s hoping your favorite team can avoid the virulent injury bug from biting any harder this weekend. Thursday Night. - Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (-3.5): Indianapolis has been one...
NFL・
Comments / 0