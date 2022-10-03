Read full article on original website
Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month
Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
Wait, What? Why Isn’t The Killeen, Texas Service Garden Talked About More?
I have lived in Killeen, Texas almost all my entire life, and I didn’t even know that there was a community service garden. Why are we not talking more about this?. DID YOU KNOW THERE WAS A COMMUNITY GARDEN IN KILLEEN?. The Community Service Garden located behind the Killeen...
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
Lone Star Stunner: Take A Look Inside The Most Expensive House In Troy, Texas
As Central Texas continues to grow, more and more apartment complexes and modern homes are popping up everywhere. Looking for a place to live can always be daunting, even in small towns like Troy, Texas. But if you've got some savings in place and are looking for a home in the country to get away from the noise of the bigger towns in our area, there's an awesome house you should definitely look into.
WATCH: Bobcat family plays in Pflugerville backyard
Jessica Luna in Pflugerville has a front-row seat to peacefully watch a family of bobcats that have taken up residence in her next-door neighbor's backyard.
Fancy! Brand New Luxury Apartments Are Coming To Killeen, Texas
As my beautiful city of Killeen, Texas continues to grow, more multifamily properties and apartment complexes are being built. KILLEEN TEXAS IS GROWING AND THE CITY IS BUILDING MORE HOMES FOR YOU. To be honest with you, I really thought we would have a lot more apartment complexes and homes...
KWTX
Texas man who impregnated ex-girlfriend’s teenaged daughter gets life in prison
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction worker who impregnated his former girlfriend’s daughter after sexually abusing her for five years was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton Geovany Valle, 45, guilty of continuous trafficking of...
Funerals For Five McGregor, Texas Shooting Victims Announced
A shooting in McGregor, Texas last week left five dead, with the gunman currently in the hospital suffering from injuries after getting into a shootout with law enforcement. Both the victims names and plans for their memorials for those wishing to say goodbye have now been released. Summary Of Events.
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
Load Up On Candy At This Free Halloween Event in Harker Heights, Texas
If you did not know already, the autumn season is definitely my favorite time of year. We get ready to open up the pumpkin spice-flavored coffees, grab our boots and scarves, and most importantly, load up on candy for Halloween. The trunk or treat/harvest festivals are always awesome, and there's one coming to Harker Heights, Texas that definitely needs to be on your family's trick-or-treat checklist.
KWTX
Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
Police in Killeen, Texas Looking For Driver in Sunday Hit And Run
Police in Killeen, Texas are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night. According to police, the fatal collision happened in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police were dispatched to the scene around 9:19 PM, where they found a man lying unresponsive in the road. Unfortunately, the man was beyond help, and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke declared him dead at 10:22 PM. Police did not release the man's identity.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Into The Frying Pan: Restaurant Run By Students In Waco, Texas Reopened
WACO, TEXAS: Sometimes learning has to be a hands-on experience. Sitting in a classroom sometimes just doesn't cut it in terms of learning whatever you want to do in life. For example, if you want to learn photography or film, you'd probably want to practice with a camera before you try to put together a photo album or a movie.
Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid
As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox7austin.com
4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
