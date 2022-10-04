Independent investigation finds Paul Chryst was fired for being ‘too much of a little stinker’

Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Column: Paul Chryst deserves more respect
Hierarchical models of power are inescapable, no matter where we look in our society today. This is no different in sports. Unfortunately, many sport hierarchies do not give much, if any, power to those other than the highest entities. From Big Ten Commissioner all the way to practice squad waterboy,...
big10central.com
Jim Leonhard parents on his debut as Wisconsin football coach
Jim Leonhard's parents, Don and Debbie, share their thoughts on their son becoming the Badgers interim football coach. They share their thoughts from Leonhard's childhood bedroom at their house in Tony. Locations. No one in Tony, Wisconsin, will be surprised to see Jim Leonhard succeed as UW’s football coach. They’ve...
Daily Cardinal
Five head coach candidates the Badgers must consider
The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in some unforeseen territory. A historic program built on continuity and consistency is now looking for a head coach for the first time since the end of the 2014 season. Wisconsin made the move to fire head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday after the...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin kicks off post-Chryst era with inviting road matchup
The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2) will visit the Northwestern Wildcats (1-4, 1-1) this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Evanston. Now coached by Jim Leonhard in the wake of Paul Chryst’s firing, Wisconsin will look to reset after consecutive weeks of dreadful play and collect its first Big Ten win of 2022.
Wisconsin basketball: Two Badgers named preseason All-Big Ten
Wisconsin Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Tyler Wahl each earn first-team All-Big Ten honors for the 2022-2023 season.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
Daily Cardinal
The Head and the Heart rock the sold out Sylvee
Every night I’ve spent at the Sylvee has been memorable, so it was no surprise The Head and the Heart’s Oct. 3 show added to my long list of great live music experiences in Madison. The Head and the Heart returned to Madison for a two-night stay on...
Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
nbc15.com
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
wpr.org
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
nbc15.com
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
Man tries to chase person who broke into his car on west side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man says he tried to chase someone broke into his car while he was at work on the city’s west side earlier this week. The Madison Police Department says officers were called to Charmany Drive off of Rosa Road Tuesday morning after the man reported the robbery.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison Mayor Satya’s political hissy fit
MADISON — In an act of pure political pissiness, the city of Madison has given the illegal unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes scattered about the city a makeover — in protest of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing the ballot receptacles. But is this latest resistance movement...
themadent.com
Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity
Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
nbc15.com
How to keep heating costs down as temperatures drop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures are dropping and natural gas prices are rising. Some people are hesitant to turn on the heat but there are ways to save as inflation rises. Alliant Energy says during global challenges like natural disasters, prices increase as the demand goes up. As more homes and businesses are starting to turn on the heat--the company gives some tips on keeping cost down.
