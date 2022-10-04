Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Responds To 'White Lives Matter' Outrage, Calls Black Lives Matter A 'Scam'
Kanye West has addressed the backlash to the “White Lives Matter” shirt he wore during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, France. The Chicago rap icon sparked outrage on Monday (October 3) when he sported a long-sleeve tee adorned with the controversial slogan while unveiling his latest Yeezy collection during Paris Fashion Week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed
The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West doesn’t seem to be over, even though the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian. With the former Saturday Night Live star dropping by Monday night’s Emmys as a presenter, his choice of wardrobe was the talk of Twitter. Davidson’s...
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Kanye West For ‘Disrespectful’ ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt
Boosie Badazz has blasted Kanye West for the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt he wore during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3). The shirt was donned by both Ye and the conservative pundit Candace Owens at the YZY Season 9 premiere in the 8th arrondissement of Paris this week. The shirt will be part of the new collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
Candace Owens ‘Offended’: Says Lizzo ‘Defiled’ James Madison’s 200-year-old Crystal Flute By Playing It
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has taken aim at Lizzo. According to Billboard, Pop artist, Lizzo was given the opportunity to play a flute that was owned by former President James Madison. On September 23, a tweet from the Library of Congress offered Lizzo a chance to play the 200-year-old crystal flute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
ETOnline.com
Ahmaud Arbery's Mother Wanda Cooper-James Slams Kanye West, Says He's Legitimizing 'Extremist Behavior'
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-James, is the latest to speak out against Kanye "Ye" West's controversial YZY SZN 9 runway show. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Cooper-James expressed her "extreme disappointment" for West's "White Lives Matter" stunt. "As a result of his display 'White Lives Matter' started trending...
Comments / 2