A family has been charged in connection with the murder of Philadelphia-born rapper, PnB Rock. A father and son, and a woman have all been arrested and charged. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, KTLA reports. Trone's 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Investigators say the teen was the shooter, while Trone drove the getaway car. 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, Trone's wife, and the teen's stepmother, faces one count of accessory after the fact. The teen and Shauntel were taken into custody in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The music world has been left reeling following the shock news that Coolio – best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ – has died aged just 59. As per TMZ, Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28th. He was reportedly visiting a friend in the city when he passed away.
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
LOS ANGELES — The city already had a notorious history for rappers, and in the last month at least two more artists have been slain there. Latauriisha O’Brien, 32, who performs under the name “Half Ounce,” was found fatally shot late Monday, police and his family said, the latest of several rap notables who have been killed in Los Angeles in the past two years.
