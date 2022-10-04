ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

PnB Rock Murder: Family Officially Charged in Death of Rapper

A family has been charged in connection with the murder of Philadelphia-born rapper, PnB Rock. A father and son, and a woman have all been arrested and charged. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, KTLA reports. Trone's 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Investigators say the teen was the shooter, while Trone drove the getaway car. 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, Trone's wife, and the teen's stepmother, faces one count of accessory after the fact. The teen and Shauntel were taken into custody in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 29.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant

Kandi Burruss’ cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, has been allegedly shot during a run-in at Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. According to People, there was an argument that went down at the popular hang-out that quickly turned life-threatening. Due to Kandi’s notoriety gained through years of being a powerhouse in the music industry, and […] The post Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black Music#Rikers Island#Violent Crime#Tiktok
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’

PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy