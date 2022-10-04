Hinostroza in for Olofsson in preseason game No. 5.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – As the Buffalo Sabres get ready for Tuesday's final preseason home game against the Carolina Hurricanes, they only made one change to the lineup from Monday’s practice. It was at forward where Vinnie Hinostroza went to right wing with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner. That leaves Victor Olofsson, Riley Sheahan and Anders Bjork as healthy scratches.

On defense the six defense you’ll likely see on Oct. 13 for opening night are all playing. As far as goaltender it’s Craig Anderson starting and Don Granato said, “We’ll see how that goes. It’s all about getting ready with how many minutes guys need, so we’ll let him do that, but we’ll have him in and ‘Uppie’ (Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen) will be backing up tonight.”

Granato has said that some of his players want to play in both of the final two preseason games because there’s still a lot of time before the opener. Granato said, “Because we went down to the number that we did with a focus on practice and the last two games in the course of a lot of days, this is a good look at what we have, but everything’s a progression. We just know from Game 1, we just have to get better in Game 2.”

One it comes to the final spot on the roster, Granato and Kevyn Adams have to decide if they want to keep two extra forwards and one extra defenseman or two extra D and one extra forward. Granato said, “Typically you have extra forwards, you need extra forwards, there’s a little bit more grind and probably more injuries there, so because of that you lean that way.”

To get down to 23 players, one player may need to be waived. Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald, Bjork or Sheahan would all have to be waived to go down. Granato said, “You’ve got a number of guys that don’t need waivers that could go down and so they could, so you have to look at all of it, but we don’t have to make those decisions yet. We have two more games, but certainly we’re thinking about it and will it come down to that? It could, but my mind isn’t even concerned with that.”

This is me thinking out loud because Granato has never said this, but I have to believe when he said somebody could get go down without waivers, he’s talking about JJ Peterka. To me, he’s struggled throughout training camp and in his three preseason games. On Monday I asked Granato if Peterka was pressing and he said, “I wouldn’t think it’s unnatural if he is and I would think he probably is going to press," Granato said.

“He’s taking in so much information that he’s never had that I don’t know if pressing is it, or he might be more conscious than he normally is. We want to get him playing on instinct, but before he can do that, he has to learn what areas that he’s really responsible for. So I think he’s more aware of that.”

Others that could go down without waivers are Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Lawrence Pilut, Mattias Samuelsson and Owen Power.

Join me and Brian Koziol for the pregame at 6:45 on WGR Sports Radio 550.