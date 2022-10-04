Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
electrek.co
This 100W solar panel kit with 20A charge controller falls to $191 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of being grid-dependent, or maybe you’re wanting to start the transition to solar? You’ll find that today’s deal marks a new all-time low for ACOPOWER’s 100W solar panel kit, which is down to $191 at Amazon. It includes the 100W solar panel, a 20W charge controller, and all the wiring you’ll need to get it set up as soon as it arrives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
altenergymag.com
Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging
With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
retrofitmagazine.com
Air Conditioners Meet Jan. 1 DOE Efficiency Standards
Johnson Controls has launched a new line of 14.3 SEER2 residential air conditioners designed to meet the upcoming Department of Energy efficiency standards that go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The redesigned air conditioners are available in 1.5 to 5 tons and feature aluminum alloy micro-channel coils to ensure maximum energy efficiency and durability at an entry-level price point. The new product line is available for YORK, Luxaire, Coleman, Champion, Fraser-Johnston, Guardian and Evcon brands.
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
BHG
teslarati.com
Solar vehicle fans rejoice: Aptera begins solar-cell production
Aptera has announced today that it has begun producing solar cells for its upcoming hyper-efficient EV. A critical part of Aptera’s hyper-efficient vehicle design is the implementation of solar cells that cover the vehicle. Every upward-facing surface, from the roof to the interior dash, is equipped with solar cells, allowing maximum energy to be collected at any given time. And according to a video posted today, Aptera has begun producing solar parts as it hopes to start full vehicle production in the coming year.
New York Post
Get ready for winter with the BLUETTI EP600 solar power station
Fall will soon turn to winter, and as the colder season approaches, so do storms bringing rain, wind, snow and sleet. A solar generator can help your family prepare for the next power outage, but with new technology constantly being released, it can be overwhelming to figure out which products are worth the price and will get you safely through the winter.
Are All Solar Panels Storm-Proof? How to Prepare For the Worst
As the climate crisis rages on, many are looking to lower their environmental impact, by swapping out traditional energy sources (such as gas, oil, and electricity) for solar panels. But with global warming, weather patterns are becoming increasingly more extreme — storms are getting stronger, and more communities are getting impacted by them. That leads many to wonder if storm-proof solar panels are something that should be considered, over traditional varieties.
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
9 solar inverters to save energy costs and reduce carbon footprints
Save money on electricity bills and protect the environment.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rivian activates solar canopy charging yard
Rivian EV trucks fresh off the production line will source their first charge from renewable energy, as the company announced it installed a Solar Charging Yard at its Normal, Illinois factory. The charging yard is a series of parking canopies topped with solar panels, with a total capacity of 783...
Scientists figure out how to harvest energy from a light breeze
Scientists have invented a low-cost device capable of harvesting energy from just a light breeze.A team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore were able to generate electricity from winds with a velocity as low as 2 metres per second. Conventional wind turbines currently need wind speeds of at least 3.5m/s to generate power.The wind harvester device has the potential to replace batteries in a variety of applications, according to the researchers.“Our invention has been shown to effectively harness this sustainable source of energy to charge batteries and light LEDs, demonstrating its potential as an energy generator to power the...
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
rv-pro.com
KING Unveils New Roof-Mounted Automatic Satellite Antenna
KING debuted its most recent innovation in antennas at Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana. The company said its new antenna solution will provide RVers with the same level of satellite connectivity on the road that they enjoy at home. The KING Phoenix Automatic Roof-Mounted Satellite Antenna System offers RVers...
