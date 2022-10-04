ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

WPMI

Novelis aluminum manufacturing facility breaks ground in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — WATCH. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will join Novelis for its fully integrated aluminum manufacturing facility groundbreaking. The facility, a $2.5 billion investment, will provide an additional 1,000 more jobs to the Baldwin County community. Their focus, once operational, will be on the beverage container market. Currently, Novelis has 33 manufacturing operations worldwide, including 16 in the U.S.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
PENSACOLA, FL

