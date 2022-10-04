In the United States, Thanksgiving is notably celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. But for our neighbors up North, the annual festivities begin a month earlier on the second Monday of October. This year, Canadian Thanksgiving will fall on Monday, October 10. And while the day will be devoid of classic American traditions — namely football, turkey trots, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Black Friday shopping — there's still a slew of unique celebrations and good foods to enjoy!

