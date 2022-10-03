ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz

In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
Kim Kardashian
Gary Gensler
CoinTelegraph

Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?

SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
coinjournal.net

Most cryptocurrencies are securities, says SEC’S Gary Gensler

Gary Gensler believes that most cryptocurrencies are securities and wants the SEC to regulate the market. Gary Gensler, the Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealed in an interview with CNBC earlier this week that he believes most cryptocurrencies are securities. When asked who should regulate...
u.today

Ripple's Defense in SEC Lawsuit Might Be Crypto's Best Chance: Stuart Alderoty

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
bctd.news

NYDIG Raised $720 M for Its Bitcoin Fund

A filing by the SEC reveals that the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has raised $720 M for its institutional Bitcoin Fund. In addition, a filing by the US SEC published last week indicates the group's intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet. Around 59 participants have invested in NYDIG's Bitcoin Fund. However, NYDIG doesn't reveal when the company is planning to make the purchase. NYDIG launched its Bitcoin Fund in 2018. In June, 2020 the company raised $190 M.
boundingintocrypto.com

SEC Chair Gensler Insists Most Crypto Tokens Are Securities — Says ‘the Law Is Clear’ – Regulation Bitcoin News

The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has reiterated that most crypto tokens are securities, emphasizing that “the law is clear on this.” However, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has asked Congress for authority over crypto spot markets and several bills have been introduced in Congress this year to provide the CFTC with the necessary authority.
bloomberglaw.com

Big Law Attorneys Buy Crypto Despite Lack of Firm Guidance (1)

Big Law attorneys are feeling free to buy cryptocurrencies—and some are doing so—as most firms lack policies that restrict investments in digital assets. Lawyers including Joshua Ashley Klayman of Linklaters and Joe Cutler of Perkins Coie confirm they have purchased Bitcoin, and in Cutler’s case Ethereum as well, and others say they have opened crypto wallets to become acquainted with the technology.
bitcoinist.com

Why Coinbase Will Launch Crypto Documentary On Amazon

Crypto is coming to the streaming service Amazon due to a Coinbase initiative. Via his official Twitter handle, the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, announced the launch of a documentary focused on the crypto industry. The documentary will premiere this Friday, October 7th, 2022. The movie was directed...
Axios

Crypto prime brokerage lacks teeth without lending

Just as the prime brokerage business in crypto was starting to see some traction, the rug was pulled out from under it. Why it matters: For the crypto market to go from a trillion to "trillions," it needs prime brokerage — the business that facilitates sophisticated trading and draws the Big Money crowd, like hedge funds.
