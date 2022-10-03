Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
WSFA
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting. Police say they received a call to the Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. An investigation revealed that an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument may have...
elba-clipper.com
Elba Police arrest murder suspect
Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week. Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
wdhn.com
Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO
ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
wtvy.com
Body found in Coffee County sparks murder investigation
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the county road 117 home near Ariton after receiving a report of an unresponsive person. 37-year-old Melanie Amber Dorrill was pronounced dead...
Troy Messenger
TPD searching for robbery suspect
The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in an on-going robbery investigation. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said on Monday Oct. 3 at approximately 8:45 p.m. the TPD responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and U.S. Highway 231 North. Officers made contact with employees along with several customers who described a tall slim black male wearing a black pull over, gray ripped jeans, black face mask and Nike Jordan’s. The suspect was armed with a hand-gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
wdhn.com
Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
WSFA
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills 1, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A dispute that began in the parking lot quickly spilled into the Enterprise Walmart where one person was fatally shot on Wednesday night. The altercation escalated when both individuals drew weapons. Multiple shots were fired in the popular department store, according to Enterprise Police Captain Billy...
dothanpd.org
UPDATED: Two Suspects Caught for Diamond Theft
On Monday 10/3/2022, at approximately 2:15 PM, a white male suspect entered a Jewelry Store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, the suspect snatched several pieces of the jewelry and ran out of the store. The suspect entered a black vehicle with dark tinted windows and the vehicle fled. Information was obtained during the investigation that made officers think the suspect and vehicle could possibly be from another state west of Alabama. This information was disseminated to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wdhn.com
Four suspects charged with robbery of restaurant: DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has charged four suspects in relation to BTJ Wing’s restaurant robbery. On Wednesday, September 28th, DPD responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. The individuals became aggressive with the employees of the establishment and started destroying property.
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Charged with Rape
On Tuesday, 10/4/2022, Dothan Police Department began investigating a rape allegation that occurred in the 1000 block of Cabot Street. As a result of the investigation, Investigators developed sufficient evidence to charge Albert Smith III with Rape First Degree. Smith is alleged to have forced sexual contact with the victim without the victim’s consent.
wdhn.com
Dothan fugitive arrested in capital murder investigation, one suspect still at large, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— On October 4, the U.S Marshals, along with the Dothan Police Department made a fourth arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states. In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in...
wtvy.com
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
wdhn.com
Second arrest made in the murder of Elba HS senior
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A second arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, of Elba. DaQuann Green, 22, of Daleville, was arrested and charged with murder and theft of property. DaQuann Green is the brother of Terrance De’Shun Green, who was also recently arrested and...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 5, 2022
Katrina Sides, 41, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation, hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Emily Calloway, 21, Greenwood, Florida: Child neglect without great bodily harm: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Dukette, 33, Marianna, Florida: No drivers license, accident involving death/personal injury: Marianna Police Department. Michael...
WSFA
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Pike County road now open
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
