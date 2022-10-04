Read full article on original website
Related
During Hurricane Ian, mom swam out her front door with her baby in a plastic storage bin
A Florida mom saved her baby's life by placing him in a plastic bin and floating him down her flooded street. "I went into survival mode," Callie Brown, 36, told TODAY Parents when recalling the hours-long ordeal amid Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph...
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was “the best big brother”
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida’s Gulf Coast. One of the storm’s first...
Disabled Florida veteran struggled to get essential medicine for days after Hurricane Ian
Roy Key was in too much pain to come to the phone on Wednesday. A week earlier, Hurricane Ian had torn through Fort Myers, Florida, where he lives, leaving homes flooded, knocking out power and sewage, and disrupting water lines. Key, an 87-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, takes morphine to...
WSVN-TV
Ian changes SW Florida family’s delivery plans; mom gives birth to baby girl at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from the west coast of Florida has quite the baby delivery story to tell after Hurricane Ian threw a wrench into their plans. Harper Rose Lindsey is just a few days old. Her parents, Laura and Jason Lindsey, said her birth came at the end of a bumpy road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
Sanibel residents return to an unrecognizable island a week after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island -- which remains cutoff from the mainland -- were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community.
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
Florida mom uses plastic bin to protect infant son as Hurricane Ian floods neighborhood
Never wake a sleeping child, especially an infant tucked in a plastic tub to protect him from drowning in the rage of Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process
There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
Watch: Florida Man Shown Escaping Pine Island as Hurricane Ian Neared Shore
The man is shown fleeing hours before the storm temporarily removed access to the island's only bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian
An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
Tampa-based K-9 rescue team finds survivor in rubble 4 days after Hurricane Ian
A Tampa-based search and rescue K-9 and his handler returned home after pulling a trapped survivor from Ian’s wreckage days after the storm struck Fort Myers.
Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School
Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Upworthy
Man to become first amputee firefighter in Virginia: 'I didn’t want to be treated different'
A new cadre of heroes has been receiving training from Suffolk Fire and Rescue for the past 12 months, with a unique recruit in the class. Chris Heater, an amputee, will become the first like him to be a firefighter at the Suffolk fire department, reports Wavy News 10. “I actually grew up watching Backdraft. So, I don’t know. It was just always a calling,” he shared. Heater, at 33 years old, is the oldest among his class of recruits. “It makes it a little rougher trying to compete with the young guys.”
Comments / 0