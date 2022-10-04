ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Man Rode Out Storm in Bed of Pickup Truck, Rescued a Neighbor in the Process

There have been many stories about rescues taking place during Hurricane Ian but this one might just be another one for the books. In the video, we hear a man tell his story about riding out the storm in the bed of a pickup truck. But that’s not everything here. The man also tells us about rescuing another Florida resident in the process. There is something quite noble about him rescuing another Floridian during this Hurricane Ian mess. We know that hurricanes are very serious storms. They should never be taken lightly. Let’s hear the man tell us his tale here in this two-plus-minute video. We also see clips of the storm pouring out its wrath.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Black Enterprise

Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian

An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
BAY COUNTY, FL
