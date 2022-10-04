ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

E_Marsh (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1). SF_Schwarber (2). S_Marsh (1), Segura (1). Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, John Libka. T_3:16. A_48,515 (45,494).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Bella

NAZARETH, Pa. - "Tell me what you love about horses," said Christina Coxe to 13-year-old Bella. "For me, when I was angry or sad or depressed, I would go down to the horses. I would pet them, make me feel better a lot of the time," the girl said. For...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fallen Reading firefighter to be honored

READING, Pa. - A fallen firefighter from the Reading Fire Department will be honored this weekend. Mark "Dewey" Kulp died of complications from COVID-19 last January. His name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque as part of a national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nonprofit to buy recently-closed Phillipsburg restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main." The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month. Norwescap plans to renovate the building. It will...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum preps for grand opening

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum in Birdsboro is gearing up for its long-anticipated opening on Sunday. "There's a lot of specialties in a lot of these cars that make them really unique," said Robert Venditti, museum curator and nephew of Louis Mascaro. Venditti said his...
BIRDSBORO, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth football pulls away from Central Catholic with big second half

ALLENTOWN - Nazareth used a big second half to pull away for a 42-14 victory over Central Catholic on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Mason Kuehner was exceptional for Nazareth with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Running back Caiden Shaffer scored both touchdowns for the Vikings. Nazareth...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

House fire raging in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. -- There is a one-alarm house fire on Rt. 212, Springfield. Firefighters are on site. No one was inside the house when it caught fire. There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Stay tuned to WFMZ for the latest updates.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two dead in parking lot shooting, Upper Southampton pub

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. -- Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Upper Southampton Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night, October 7, 2022. The shooting left two people dead and a third injured. At 11:31 p.m. Friday, 911 received numerous calls reporting...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT to open new center in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is making moves to address problems at its driver license center in Berks County. State Sen. Judy Schwank is sharing a letter from PennDOT about a new location for the center that is expected to shorten wait times. PennDOT says it plans to open a...
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K

The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
GLENDON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Serious morning crash on I-78, injuries

TEWKSBURY TWP., N.J. -- The New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound in Tewksbury Twp., Hunterdon County. Serious injuries are reported. Traffic is being diverted from the area of the crash. Stay tuned to WFMZ as more details...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

