Celebrities

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
Lea Michele
Lena Dunham
Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen

Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Julianne Hough's Fans Are Blown Away By Her New Hair—Are You Sure That's Not Taylor Swift?!

Julianne Hough is the latest A-lister to get bangs, and her fans are completely blown away by how different the simple cut has made her look! The 33-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro shared her stunning hair transformation with her fans via a three-image carousel on Instagram on September 14th – and we can confirm that she, and the new ‘do – looks flawless from every angle!
Adam Levine – Another Celebrity Man Learning There’s Nothing More Embarrassing Than Leaked DMs

A cursory glance over my DMs is likely to throw up absolutely nothing incriminating whatsoever. That’s because I’ve developed a wonderful habit of deleting message threads so I can’t ruminate on how devastatingly embarrassing they are and, if I’ve sent them after a few wines (which, let’s be honest, is normally the case) I can literally erase the memory of their existence.
Evan Rachel Wood says she turns Madonna into a ‘sociopath’ in Weird Al movie

Evan Rachel Wood has teased her portrayal of Madonna in the forthcoming Roku biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, saying she turned the “genius” pop icon into a “sociopath”.The Westworld actor stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe’s titular comedy musician and cult hero in the movie, which will follow the life and career of the five-time Grammy award-winning artist.Ahead of the film’s 4 November release, Wood spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her parodied version of the “Like a Virgin” singer.“She’s very conniving and completely just using Weird Al, and everything she does is a pathological lie to get ahead in her...
Selma Blair Fainted Before Rehearsal for Dancing with the Stars: 'I Pass Out a Lot'

The actress, 50, opened up about her experience on DWTS amid her multiple sclerosis journey Selma Blair is getting candid about the difficulties she sometimes faces in dealing with multiple sclerosis while on Dancing with the Stars. The Legally Blonde star, 50, and her DWTS pro partner Sasha Farber spoke to Entertainment Tonight, sharing that Blair had once texted Farber before a rehearsal to say she had fainted at the airport, but was still on her way.  "I'm like, 'Take the day off, just chill,' " Farber told the...
Lindsay Lohan likens acting to 'riding a bicycle' ahead movie comeback

Lindsay Lohan has likened acting to "riding a bicycle" ahead of her movie comeback in Falling for Christmas. The Mean Girls star, who last had a main role in 2013's The Canyons, will make her leading lady comeback with Netflix's festive movie on 10 November. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter,...
