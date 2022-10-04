Read full article on original website
WIBW
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken into custody early Friday morning following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Aiken, 44, Anna M. Swarthout, 22, and Sean A. Coble, 33, all of Topeka, were apprehended. Officials say...
Riley County Arrest Report October 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOEL PETER BALES, 50, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Remains confined to the Riley County Jail. DAYTON ALAN BITTLE, 19, St. George, Driving under...
Police impersonation scam active in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning local residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. According to the TPD, a new scam is active in the Capital City where people will receive a call from 785-368-9551, the police department’s phone number. The caller claims to be Sergeant Marr and says […]
WIBW
1 wounded in early morning shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Central Topeka. TPD says officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of SW Polk. They found one person who’d been shot. The person’s injuries were not considered life threatening.
WIBW
Manhattan man back behind bars after March shooting
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is back behind bars after allegedly violating probation connected to a March shooting. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan was arrested around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a probation violation. RCPD noted that...
WIBW
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
Junction City homicide suspect extradited from Missouri
GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Riley County Police Department cautions motorists to stay clear
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning drivers of possible delays in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. following a t-bone crash near the intersection of Casement Road. The crash alert was sent out by the RCPD at 9:22 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities are asking motorists to be cautious of […]
WIBW
Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a young boy who went missing Thursday night in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka was found safe and unharmed. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the four-year-old’s family called 911 just before 7:30 p.m., saying they’d last ween the boy an hour earlier in the 6700 block of SW Windwood Lane. The location is west of the Paris Community Center and Montara North Park.
Kansas man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl
A man from Wichita has been indicted for the intent to distribute fentanyl.
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
UPDATE: Man barricades inside home, holds woman with ‘cutting instrument’
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for several hours. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department was called out to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of NW Grant Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had barricaded himself inside of […]
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
WIBW
Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City has been arrested after he allegedly flipped an SUV and ran from the accident. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
KSNT
Early morning shooting leaves one in hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Polk Street at 2:57 a.m. Oct. 8 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, one person was injured with a gunshot wound and was transported via AMR to the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Emporia gazette.com
Two juveniles arrested for alleged assault
Two juveniles were arrested outside of The Emporia Gazette office Thursday afternoon for their connection to an alleged aggravated assault. According to Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas, police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Sixth Avenue around 12:40 p.m. for reports of an aggravated assault. The victim was 45-year-old Daniel Klingensmith, who said a masked male had assaulted him.
45th Street Bar closes permanently, restaurant to remain open
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar and grill that’s recently been a hotspot for violent crime will be partially closing, accepting only carry-out orders. The owner of the 45th Street Bar in South Topeka, Tanya Hines, announced via social media on Thursday, Oct. 6 that the bar and in-house dining would be closed. She told […]
Are there fentanyl cartels in Topeka?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fentanyl cartels are in the Topeka area flooding the area with the highly addictive drug, according to Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. “The cartel is now here in Shawnee County working hand in glove with the cartel in Mexico,” Marshall told 27 News morning anchor Tiffany Littler. Marshall said the border crisis is […]
