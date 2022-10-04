Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway approaching exit # 156 in New Castle. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking southbound on South Dupont Highway and began crossing the roadway directly in the path of the Camry. As a result, the Toyota struck the pedestrian on the highway. The subject was then struck by a second vehicle, a black 2013 Cadillac XTS, which had been traveling northbound behind the Camry.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed in early morning accident
A 74-year-old man is dead after being hit by two cars in the pre-dawn hours Saturday in Red Lion. Delaware State Police report the man was crossing South duPont Highway near the Route 1 interchange around 5:45 a.m. when he was hit. It's unclear why he was on the highway.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 74, struck by 2 vehicles, killed crossing highway in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 74-year-old pedestrian in New Castle, according to authorities. Police say the elderly man was crossing South Dupont Highway when he was struck by two vehicles just before 6 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar
A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
fox29.com
Warning to Delaware County delivery drivers to turn off and lock vehicles when delivering
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A warning for Delaware County delivery drivers from Clifton Heights Police, as they see an uptick in stolen vehicles left running while drivers make deliveries. Officials with the Clifton Heights Police Department said they are aware of teens calling in fake orders to restaurants for delivery.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
WDEL 1150AM
27-year-old man shot in Wilmington early Friday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 27-year-old man being hospitalized. Police said that a few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Friday, the shooting was reported in the 1,800-block of West 8th Street. The victim was reported to be in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon. On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a...
firststateupdate.com
At Least Two Shot In Wilmington Early Friday Morning
Wilmington Police are investigating at least two shootings that injured two people early Friday morning. Sources familiar with the first incident tell FSU that a man in his 40s arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower extremity. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS
(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
fox29.com
Police: Woman found shot to death in basement of Northeast Philadelphia home Saturday morning
RHAWNHURST - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was killed inside a home in the Rhawnhurt section of Philadelphia. The 25-year-old woman was found shot in a basement on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue around 11:30 a.m. MORE HEADLINES:. She reportedly suffered three fatal gunshot...
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
2 families looking for closure after separate deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia
Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers who killed a 21-year-old woman and an 81-year-old grandmother in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia teen charged in fatal shooting
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia teen accused in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after a months-long search, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime and multiple firearms charges, WTXF-TV reported.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Detail Thursday’s Newark-Area Shooting
New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say
A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
fox29.com
Shooting suspect opens fire at close range on crowded Philadelphia sidewalk
Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting in Logan. Video of the incident shows one of the suspects shooting the victim at close range on a crowded sidewalk.
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
CBS News
Philadelphia teenager arrested, charged in connection with Pottstown homicide: MontCo DA
POTTSTOWN (CBS) -- The Montgomery Country District Attorney's Office says a Philadelphia teenager was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Dakari Rome and the attempted murder of a 17-year-old teenage boy. Authorities identified the arrested person as 17-year-old Jahme Barnes of North Philadelphia. Barnes was charged with...
