Pets

WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
PETS
topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
ANIMALS
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week

Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
BBC

Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner. RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but...
PETS
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
TEXAS STATE
petpress.net

7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds

Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
PETS
Big Frog 104

Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts

An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
ANIMALS
lknconnectcommunity.com

PETS: NC Contributes to 50% of Overall Pets Killed in U.S. Shelters

Jerry is a sweet, super social pit bull mix with Kreitzer’s Critter and Puppy Corral. He was left at a shelter with his siblings. Shelters and rescues are in crisis like never before. Between people losing jobs and not being able to afford their animals and COVID puppies —...
PETS
The Johnstonian News

Blessing the animals

St. Francis Feast Day was observed Tuesday. St. Francis was a 12th century monk who is considered the patron saint of the animals and all creation.  Years ago, when we visited Assisi and the Basicilia of Saint Francis, frescoes painted in the early centuries depicted Francis with the animals he so loved. In that trip, we also visited La Verna. […] The post Blessing the animals first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation

Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Deaf Rescue Dog Learns Sign Language, Awarded Pet of the Week

For most dog parents, training can be a struggle at times. Despite good intentions, many pet parents suffered at the paws of unhinged pandemic puppies once they returned to in-person work. We all love our pets, regardless of misbehavior. But it can be astounding to see dogs so brilliantly well-mannered that a typical sit-stay-down holds no match. And most of us have no experience with training an animal with special needs.
PETS
