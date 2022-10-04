Armed man held son hostage before deputy shot and killed gunman, Catawba County Sheriff’s office says

Read full article on original website
SBI investigating after Gaston County murder suspect found dead while in custody
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man being held at the Gaston County Jail died on Friday morning, officials confirmed. The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old Jordan Moses was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. Upon finding him, sheriff’s office personnel immediately began rendering aid and performing CPR.
Iredell County sheriff’s deputy dies from medical incident while on duty
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County sheriff’s deputy passed away on Friday after he suffered a medical incident while on the job. Deputy Marty Joe Lewis served as a resource officer at Scotts Elementary School in Statesville. After the medical incident began, school staff members along with...
16-year-old charged after gun found in car at high school, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old Burns High School student is facing charges Friday after a gun was found on campus, the Cleveland County sheriff said. Another student reported the gun to authorities. The accused teen consented to a search of their car where a pistol was discovered. The...
York County suspect accused of killing mother, son arrested in Gastonia
If you're picking someone up this weekend or trying to make a flight yourself, get there early and add a whole extra layer to the process. Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte...
Sheriff: Gaston County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — State authorities are investigating after an inmate being held at the Gaston County Jail died at a hospital Friday. The sheriff’s office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at around 5 a.m. He was taken to Caro CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office offering $10,000 for information about man found dead in burning camper
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a man who was killed in August. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, on August 21, just before 10 p.m., someone driving by saw a camper on fire on St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury and called 911. Firefighters put […]
Arrest made after construction worker struck in Mooresville hit-and-run: Police
Justin Terry, 18, of Silver Creek, Georgia, is charged with hit and run involving injury and failure to maintain lane control.
Deputies searching for missing man in need of insulin in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been reported missing in Lincolnton. Deputies said on Oct. 6 they responded to the 1400 block of Janice Road after receiving reports about a missing person. Family members said 47-year-old Michael Chad Taylor...
'This is a scam': York County deputies issue warning about phone scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in York County are warning the public about a phone scam that's been reported in the area from a man claiming to be with the sheriff's office about a warrant for missing court. The York County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple calls about...
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at West Iredell High School was arrested after she allegedly sent a nude image and sexually-explicit video of herself to a student. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said that it received a report regarding the allegations on Sept. 22, and began an investigation.
Rowan County man gets 10-year federal prison sentence on drug and gun charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man will serve 10 years in federal prison on drug and weapons convictions. Christopher Eudy pleaded guilty in United States District Court on Aug. 5, 2022, in a case that was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the...
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl.
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
Woman shot by boyfriend amid dispute over slashed tires in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police officers in Rock Hill got a call early Wednesday morning about three cars with slashed tires, but minutes later, officers learned about a shooting that would turn out to be connected to the same scene. According to a release from the Rock Hill Police...
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
Troopers: 4 high schoolers hurt after chase ends in crash in Hickory; driver killed
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was killed and four high school students were hurt in a deadly crash following a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory, troopers said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the students were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory.
Woman dies after running off road and hitting tree, investigators say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after she ran off the road and hit a tree in Iredell County Wednesday, investigators said. Troopers started investigating the crash, which happened on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The area is off exit 146 on Interstate 40.
URGENT: Gaston Co. teen missing, public’s help needed in finding him
RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are searching for a teen reported missing on Sept. 29. Day’Shawn Jeremiah Harden was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving Warlick Academy School in Ranlo. He is described as a 14-year-old Black male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 185...
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside NC restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
TODAY.com
Father dies after driving on bridge destroyed years ago in ‘avoidable tragedy’
A North Carolina father of two died after he traveled over a bridge that was destroyed nearly a decade ago in an accident that his family called “an avoidable tragedy.”. Philip Paxson, 47, was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, on Sept. 30 when he crossed over the bridge. Officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 and found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator "upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the roadway had washed out," according to a news release shared with TODAY by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
