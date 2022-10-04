Armed man held son hostage before deputy shot and killed gunman, Catawba County Sheriff’s office says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO