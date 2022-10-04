ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Top 3 Halloween Candies In Texas In 2022, Candy Corn Ain’t One Of Them

The spooky season is here and if you have kids, then the topic of conversation for the next couple of weeks will be focused on CANDY. Every year some website tries to figure out what the most popular candies are in every state and of course with a state as big as Texas, the options seem endless. One thing is for sure, your precious CANDY CORN didn't even crack the Top 3 so its great to know that trick or treaters in Texas won't be terrorized with some a horrible treat.
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico

We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
8 Ghost Adventures Episodes Showing Haunted Places In New Mexico

NOTE: (Sadly not every episode has clips on YouTube but you can find many clips on the Ghost Adventures Travel website) 1. St. James Hotel (Season 9, Episode 107): The first New Mexico location didn't show up until Season 9 in 2014, when the Ghost Adventures Crew travelled to Cimarron, New Mexico to visit the St. James Hotel, just outside of Raton. This was the place was many Old West figures like Jesse James, Wyatt Earp & Annie Oakley. The St. James Hotel has been covered many times on local news stations; because the history is so haunting.
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

