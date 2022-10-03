ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit

Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Surprise — Taylour Paige Marries Fashion Designer Rivington Starchild

Taylour Paige is married! A rep for Paige confirmed the exciting news to POPSUGAR after the star's friends shared a number of Instagram photos of the occasion on Oct. 5. Paige, who also turned 32 on her wedding day, tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The designer shared a video on his fashion brand's Instagram Stories featuring Paige and the caption "J.M." — which presumably stands for "just married."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Tyler Perry
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Responds To Tremaine Emory Blasting Him Over Virgil Abloh Comments

The controversial star is clapping back at the Supreme creator director. Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Kimmel Says the Trump-Michael Bolton Dating Story Is ‘Whitest Thing I’ve Ever Heard’ (Video)

Maggie Haberman’s new Trump bio isn’t just composed of critically important news she held back. Jimmy Kimmel talked about several weirder details about Maggie Haberman’s new Donald Trump biography in his monologue on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live — most notably very off-putting stories about Trump’s love live, including one that involved a Michael Bolton concert.
CELEBRITIES
onedetroitpbs.org

Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s “Making Black America” Documentary Tells the Story of African American Resilience, Empowerment

Acclaimed documentarian, historian and storyteller Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the creator of “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song” and “Finding Your Roots,” has produced a new PBS documentary, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” celebrating Black joy and resilience. The four-part documentary series, which airs every Tuesday in October at 9 p.m., chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people beyond the reach of the “white gaze.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Sister#Film Star#Habit
Hypebae

Lori Harvey Puts a Modern Spin on the ”Church Girl” Bob Haircut

This month, Lori Harvey has served as major hair inspiration during the fashion season. The model has shied away from her usual polished and clean looks, giving us baby braids during New York Fashion Week and Bantu knots at London Fashion Week. For Paris Fashion Week, our girl of the moment brought it back, way back with a nostalgic “tight” cheekbone-framing bob.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Star 93.9

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Its Director Just Before Start of Filming

Bassam Tariq has announced his departure from the director’s chair on Marvel’s upcoming Blade. The film has been under consideration for a long time, but now, it’s down to the wire. The movie was nearly done with pre-production and heading towards the start of production soon. The film is currently scheduled for release in November of 2023, and that timeline is now up in the air. With the tight release schedule the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs on, this could introduce some major problems, depending on how long it takes for everything to get moving from here.
MOVIES
Upworthy

People are ready to throw down for an adorable little girl who just wants her pencil back

This article originally appeared on 01.31.20 As the nation helplessly watches our highest halls of government toss justice to the wind, a 2nd grader has given us someplace to channel our frustrations. In a hilarious video rant, a youngster named Taylor shared a story that has folks ready to go to the mat for her and her beloved, pink, perfect attendance pencil. Instagrammer @tabgeezy shared a video of her daughter telling the story of how she put her perfect attendance pencil—the pink one that she had legitimately earned —in the classroom box of pencils to be sharpened. But when she went to retrieve it from the sharpened pencils box, all she found were plain yellow pencils. That's because Lizzie—who, by the way, had not earned a perfect attendance pencil because she had gone to CANADA —was using it. And not only that, but Canada Lizzie then lost Taylor's pencil in her desk, and her teacher was no help.
KIDS
bravotv.com

Toya Bush-Harris Reveals Plans for an “Amazing” New House and Vacation Home

“We upgrade every year,” the Married to Medicine cast member said of the frequent changes to her residence. Last year, Toya Bush-Harris surprised many Married to Medicine viewers when she announced she had put her newly constructed “dream house” on the market and moved into a temporary rental. However, Toya recently explained to BravoTV.com that frequently changing up her living situation is nothing new to her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
XXL Mag

Fat Joe Responds to Criticism of His N-Word Use

Fat Joe is addressing criticism he's received for his use of the N-word. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired an interview with Fat Joe, who hosts the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs tonight. During the candid talk, Joey Crack was asked about criticism he's received recently for using the N-word throughout his career and he gave a lengthy explanation as to why the word is in his vocabulary.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Kid Cudi Hints at Retirement From Music

Kid Cudi has spoken on the future of Kid Cudi. The alt-hip hop star sat down with host Sean Evans of the YouTube interview show, Hot Ones, on Thursday (Oct. 6). They discussed everything from his new album, Entergalactic, and the animated Netflix special of the same name to some pretty big career moves.
MUSIC
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy