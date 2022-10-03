Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit
Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one...
PopSugar
Surprise — Taylour Paige Marries Fashion Designer Rivington Starchild
Taylour Paige is married! A rep for Paige confirmed the exciting news to POPSUGAR after the star's friends shared a number of Instagram photos of the occasion on Oct. 5. Paige, who also turned 32 on her wedding day, tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The designer shared a video on his fashion brand's Instagram Stories featuring Paige and the caption "J.M." — which presumably stands for "just married."
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Watch: Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Jennifer Hudson revealed on her talk show the shame she felt when she was unexpectedly called on stage to sing with music legend Diana Ross, but wasn't dressed for the occasion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Responds To Tremaine Emory Blasting Him Over Virgil Abloh Comments
The controversial star is clapping back at the Supreme creator director. Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
Kimmel Says the Trump-Michael Bolton Dating Story Is ‘Whitest Thing I’ve Ever Heard’ (Video)
Maggie Haberman’s new Trump bio isn’t just composed of critically important news she held back. Jimmy Kimmel talked about several weirder details about Maggie Haberman’s new Donald Trump biography in his monologue on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live — most notably very off-putting stories about Trump’s love live, including one that involved a Michael Bolton concert.
onedetroitpbs.org
Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s “Making Black America” Documentary Tells the Story of African American Resilience, Empowerment
Acclaimed documentarian, historian and storyteller Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the creator of “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song” and “Finding Your Roots,” has produced a new PBS documentary, “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” celebrating Black joy and resilience. The four-part documentary series, which airs every Tuesday in October at 9 p.m., chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people beyond the reach of the “white gaze.”
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
Hypebae
Lori Harvey Puts a Modern Spin on the ”Church Girl” Bob Haircut
This month, Lori Harvey has served as major hair inspiration during the fashion season. The model has shied away from her usual polished and clean looks, giving us baby braids during New York Fashion Week and Bantu knots at London Fashion Week. For Paris Fashion Week, our girl of the moment brought it back, way back with a nostalgic “tight” cheekbone-framing bob.
Kanye Seeks 'White Validation' Says Charlamagne Tha God After Latest Stunt
"Kanye West loves white validation, he longs for it," said "The Breakfast Club" co-host.
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
Bride Wears Cheap Black Wedding Dress to Annoy Manipulative In-Laws: ‘Petty Revenge’
One woman's "happy marriage" imploded, and in hindsight, she should have noticed a few red flags. Sharing her story on Reddit, the career-focused woman revealed her toxic former in-laws once tried to derail her from getting a promotion at work while she was busy wedding planning, all so her big day would be "done their way."
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Its Director Just Before Start of Filming
Bassam Tariq has announced his departure from the director’s chair on Marvel’s upcoming Blade. The film has been under consideration for a long time, but now, it’s down to the wire. The movie was nearly done with pre-production and heading towards the start of production soon. The film is currently scheduled for release in November of 2023, and that timeline is now up in the air. With the tight release schedule the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs on, this could introduce some major problems, depending on how long it takes for everything to get moving from here.
People are ready to throw down for an adorable little girl who just wants her pencil back
This article originally appeared on 01.31.20 As the nation helplessly watches our highest halls of government toss justice to the wind, a 2nd grader has given us someplace to channel our frustrations. In a hilarious video rant, a youngster named Taylor shared a story that has folks ready to go to the mat for her and her beloved, pink, perfect attendance pencil. Instagrammer @tabgeezy shared a video of her daughter telling the story of how she put her perfect attendance pencil—the pink one that she had legitimately earned —in the classroom box of pencils to be sharpened. But when she went to retrieve it from the sharpened pencils box, all she found were plain yellow pencils. That's because Lizzie—who, by the way, had not earned a perfect attendance pencil because she had gone to CANADA —was using it. And not only that, but Canada Lizzie then lost Taylor's pencil in her desk, and her teacher was no help.
bravotv.com
Toya Bush-Harris Reveals Plans for an “Amazing” New House and Vacation Home
“We upgrade every year,” the Married to Medicine cast member said of the frequent changes to her residence. Last year, Toya Bush-Harris surprised many Married to Medicine viewers when she announced she had put her newly constructed “dream house” on the market and moved into a temporary rental. However, Toya recently explained to BravoTV.com that frequently changing up her living situation is nothing new to her.
Fat Joe Responds to Criticism of His N-Word Use
Fat Joe is addressing criticism he's received for his use of the N-word. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired an interview with Fat Joe, who hosts the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs tonight. During the candid talk, Joey Crack was asked about criticism he's received recently for using the N-word throughout his career and he gave a lengthy explanation as to why the word is in his vocabulary.
Kid Cudi Hints at Retirement From Music
Kid Cudi has spoken on the future of Kid Cudi. The alt-hip hop star sat down with host Sean Evans of the YouTube interview show, Hot Ones, on Thursday (Oct. 6). They discussed everything from his new album, Entergalactic, and the animated Netflix special of the same name to some pretty big career moves.
Lena Dunham Dragged for Saying She Wants Her Casket to Be Carried in a Pride Parade
Lena Dunham is once again facing backlash on the internet. This time, she's being slammed especially by the LGBTQ+ community for requesting her casket be carried during a Pride parade when she dies. On Sunday (Oct. 2), the Girls star and creator tweeted: "When I go, I want my casket...
