Londonderry, NH

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Providence, R.I.-based grocery distributor United Natural Foods Inc. has opened a 125,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry. The company, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America, now operates 57 distribution centers and warehouses nationwide. The Londonderry location gives it three in New England, joining one in Chesterfield, NH, and another in Dayville, Conn. UNFI supplies more than 30,000 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice providers. It is Whole Foods Market’s main supplier, with that chain’s traffic making up over a third of UNFI’s revenue in 2018.
