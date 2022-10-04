Read full article on original website
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Providence, R.I.-based grocery distributor United Natural Foods Inc. has opened a 125,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry. The company, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America, now operates 57 distribution centers and warehouses nationwide. The Londonderry location gives it three in New England, joining one in Chesterfield, NH, and another in Dayville, Conn. UNFI supplies more than 30,000 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice providers. It is Whole Foods Market’s main supplier, with that chain’s traffic making up over a third of UNFI’s revenue in 2018.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
Milford Cabinet
Former Wilton National Bank building has new owner, occupant
WILTON – A gold pocket watch was once the traditional gift for a retiree or a graduate as well as a token of appreciation by a company, and they tell a kind of history. Many of them were American mad, but most are now made elsewhere. Micah Tasker loves...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
nhbr.com
Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village
Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New specialty grocery store debuts Friday in Boston
Clover Food Lab, a Massachusetts’ cult-favorite vegetarian, fast-casual food chain, will open its 15th location restaurant, but its first location to include a grocery store, on Friday. CloverROW, located at 330 Foley Street in Somerville, Massachusetts, a suburb just northwest of Boston, will open its doors with its signature...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire Realtor of Year urges focus on affordable, workforce housing
Soon after the Great Recession of 2008, Chris Ware’s professional life felt like being on a hamster wheel – he was working hard and fast, but getting nowhere. He was in corporate technology at the time. There had been layoffs. He was looking at a future of capped salaries, working more for less. It was like the movie “Groundhog Day,” he recalls, “I was kind of just going through the motions day to day.”
nerej.com
Farley and Bacon of SVN Masiello broker $6.6 million sale of 75 acres
Hudson, NH Matt Bacon and Cassandra Farley of SVN Masiello Commercial completed the $6.6 million sale of 161 Lowell Rd. to Lowell Road Property Owner DE, LLC. The buyer was represented by David Stubblebine, principal of The Stubblebine Company. The 75-acre parcel, located off the newly constructed Friars Dr., is...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
WMUR.com
Sysco truck drivers in New England go on strike
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 300 Sysco truck drivers in the Boston area are on strike after their union contract expired last week. The strike includes about 30 drivers from Manchester, Bow and Epping. Sysco is a giant in food product distribution, supplying schools, restaurants, hospitals and more. Striking...
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
Residents left with few options as low-income assisted living facility closes
BOSTON -- For more than five years, Cheryl Lewis has called Landmark at Longwood in Roxbury her home. "I was going to be here for life," she told WBZ-TV's I-Team. The low-income assisted living facility has been in the community for more than two decades. But all that changed in July when Lewis and nearly 80 other residents were told they had to move out in 90 days. "I was laying in my bed and I almost fell out of it. They are forcing us out," Lewis said. With the clock ticking, residents said staff members told them they would not be fed or...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drought conditions make big improvements; Wednesday's rain to factor into next week's report
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly half of the state is no longer in a drought, according to the latest report released Thursday. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 48% of New Hampshire, mostly north of the Lakes Region, is no longer in drought conditions. The report...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
visitingnewengland.com
The Common Man Roadside Millyard Brings A One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience to Manchester, N.H.
Article, photos (unless otherwise noted) by Eric Hurwitz. Created for VisitingNewEngland.com. The Common Man Roadside Millyard restaurant and café. The Common Man Roadside Millyard in Manchester, N.H. is not your run-of-the-mill restaurant and café. Located at the Tru by Hilton Hotel in Manchester's wonderfully-restored Millyard District, The Common...
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
8 Intriguing Packaged Snacks
Get great content like this in your inbox.Subscribe. Phil Smith departs as the grocer's chairman after 35 years with the company, to be replaced by CEO Pete Van Helden. New specialty grocery store debuts Friday in Boston. CloverROW will feature grocery items from small business owners and entrepreneurs from Somerville...
Far-Traveling Ammo Closes Kingston, NH, Waterfowl Hunting Area
An area in the back of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston along the Pow Wow River has been closed to hunting by New Hampshire Fish and Game because of a bullet that travels farther than others. The agency invoked emergency closure powers to shut down the area, beginning where...
nhbr.com
Antioch University announces plans to move to downtown Keene
Antioch University New England plans to relocate to downtown Keene in the coming years, the graduate school announced Friday. A letter of intent between Antioch and the University System of New Hampshire lays out plans for the graduate school to construct a new campus on Winchester Street land owned by Keene State College.
