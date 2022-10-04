Read full article on original website
Related
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
America’s education report card shows we’re failing our most vulnerable students
As soon as the pandemic started, we saw communities and families of color experience disproportionate impacts on their health, jobs, income and education. While other recent reports exploring the depths and intensity of pandemic-related learning loss have focused on the outsized loss suffered by students of color, along with other student groups, the recent release of NAEP’s report on the impact of the last two years is jarring in its overwhelming assessment that we have failed our historically underserved student populations once again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
districtadministration.com
Think like a parent: How can schools keep students safe on their devices?
Most chief technology officers would agree that equipping students with personal devices comes with its own set of challenges. As children pull away from the traditional pencil and paper, their excuses for losing their devices start to get more creative beyond “my dog ate my homework.” Think: “I sold mine to a guy overseas.” That was the case for one CTO who spoke with District Administration about the difficulties of device and inventory management in a school setting.
Union’s Survey About Why Teachers Leave Has Flaws, But Hints at Why They Stay
In February, the National Education Association released a survey indicating 55% of its members would leave education sooner than planned. The survey received massive — and largely uncritical — national media coverage. Since then, union affiliates across the country have conducted similar surveys of members in their states, reaching similar conclusions and garnering similar coverage. […]
getnews.info
Educaverse is All Set to Become the Next Big Thing in Education
The emergence and success of the blockchain space have surprised many critics, but the fact remains that its mass adoption doesn’t seem too far down the road. As per recent reports, the number of people who use crypto is close to around 320 million, a whopping figure, given that the space emerged less than two decades ago. It led to an increased demand for educational content, but quite frankly, the available projects didn’t seem user-friendly or the courses offered were simply outdated. But that changes with the release of Educaverse, a platform set to revolutionize education, blockchain, and the metaverse.
districtadministration.com
How schools can rise above resistance to social and emotional learning
There are no controversies over the all-in approach to social and emotional learning at Alexandria City Public Schools in Virginia. SEL, which has been equated with indoctrination by some conservative groups, has been so widely embraced in Alexandria City that district leaders have added an “A” for academics to the acronym.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
districtadministration.com
How school leaders are getting innovative in search for substitute teachers
K-12 labor pressures have inspired one principal to turn to an unconventional source for substitute teachers: her students. Mary Fulp, principal of Colony High School in Palmer, Alaska, has been handing her business cards out to students in hopes they help recruit potential subs. “I tell them to give the...
A quarter of DCPS students out of compliance as vaccine deadline looms
Data: The Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Chart: Axios VisualsWith the deadline rapidly approaching for elementary school children to be up-to-date on their pediatric vaccines, more than a quarter of D.C. public school students are still out of compliance. Why it matters: Starting Oct. 11, DCPS students in pre-K through 5th grade who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted to attend school. Students at all schools, including public, private and parochial, are required to be up-to-date on their vaccinations.Middle and high school students still have until Nov. 4. Students ages 12 and up are required to...
familyeducation.com
Preschool Teachers are People Too
Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
districtadministration.com
Schools can now apply for funding to increase mental health staff
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Education announced that applications have opened for two grant programs to bolster mental health services for students. Nearly $280 million in federal funds are available through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This is the first of $1 billion in funds that are being allocated over the next five years, according to the ED.
wonkhe.com
Students are the key to an open research culture
The open research agenda represents a profound shift in how we investigate and think about the world. It describes the combined and collaborative efforts to create a scientific process that is transparent and robust, through making code, software, and educational materials freely available, allowing global access to research findings and data whilst diffusing knowledge through advanced digital technologies.
5 Ways You Can Support Social Mobility Right Now
Where you start in life shouldn't determine where you end up. But the reality is that opportunities for upward social mobility are still incredibly limited.
Psychiatric Times
Teachers on Edge
Here’s why educators are walking away from the profession they love. Teachers often describe being called to their profession. For them, teaching is a way of life that defines who they are. A teacher may teach others how to learn, but their deeper calling is to encourage students to believe in themselves. Through unwavering optimism and hope, teachers have the power to change the world, 1 student at a time.
ilo.org
The transformation of education begins with teachers
“You cannot teach today the same way you did yesterday to prepare students for tomorrow.”. The world has committed to transform education and to address the main obstacles that prevent teachers from leading this transformation. The recent report from the International Commission on the Futures of Education, Reimagining our futures...
Comments / 0