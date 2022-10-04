ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rockytopinsider.com

RTI Game Predictions: Tennessee At LSU

Tennessee heads to No. 25 LSU looking for its SEC road opener with a chance to earn its third ranked win in five weeks. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to LSU. Ric Butler. With four games and the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Three Keys: Tennessee Heads To LSU Looking To Stay Unbeaten

After a week off, No. 8 Tennessee heads to No. 25 LSU Saturday for its first SEC road test of the season. The Vols have lost five straight against LSU dating back to 2005 and haven’t played in Death Valley since 2010. Here are three keys to a Tennessee...
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds

Tennessee and LSU will meet head-to-head this Saturday in a Top 25 SEC showdown. The 8th-ranked Vols will face off against the 25th-ranked Tigers in a battle of undefeated teams in Baton Rouge. Check out everything you need to know heading into the game below. How to Watch – No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Preview: LSU

The Opponent: Louisiana State University, or LSU, is the flagship university for the state of Louisiana. It was founded as a military school in the 1800s and began to take its present shape in the 1920s. LSU’s football program claims four national titles, three of which come this century. Famed halfback, and Heisman trophy winner, Billy Cannon helped earn the school its first title in 1958. Tennessee will meet LSU for the first time under Brian Kelly. Tennessee leads the all-time series against LSU 20-10-3. However, LSU has won the last five meetings, including a win over legendary Tennessee coach Brady Hoke in 2017.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee-LSU Preview, Vols Basketball Practice Reactions | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode just a few days before Tennessee’s Top 25 matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Get ready for the game as RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler bring you a full preview for the game this weekend and look at some of the most critical matchups between the Vols and Tigers. The guys discuss how LSU’s defense will try to attack Tennessee’s offense, key players on both sides, and much more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Teleconference Ahead Of LSU

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the road trip to LSU. Heupel opening statement: “Hope everyone is having a great day. Everybody in the program is excited about the challenge ahead of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

