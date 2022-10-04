Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Predictions: Tennessee At LSU
Tennessee heads to No. 25 LSU looking for its SEC road opener with a chance to earn its third ranked win in five weeks. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to LSU. Ric Butler. With four games and the...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Keys: Tennessee Heads To LSU Looking To Stay Unbeaten
After a week off, No. 8 Tennessee heads to No. 25 LSU Saturday for its first SEC road test of the season. The Vols have lost five straight against LSU dating back to 2005 and haven’t played in Death Valley since 2010. Here are three keys to a Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee vs. LSU Betting Odds: Vols’ Josh Heupel Has Mixed History as Road Favorite
Tennessee got conference play off to a good start last weekend with a 38-33 win over Florida. The Vols will try to make it 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC this weekend when they go on the road to face the LSU Tigers. Winning on the road is never easy, but the best online sportsbooks like the Vols as 2.5- to 3-point road favorites.
rockytopinsider.com
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds
Tennessee and LSU will meet head-to-head this Saturday in a Top 25 SEC showdown. The 8th-ranked Vols will face off against the 25th-ranked Tigers in a battle of undefeated teams in Baton Rouge. Check out everything you need to know heading into the game below. How to Watch – No....
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: LSU
The Opponent: Louisiana State University, or LSU, is the flagship university for the state of Louisiana. It was founded as a military school in the 1800s and began to take its present shape in the 1920s. LSU’s football program claims four national titles, three of which come this century. Famed halfback, and Heisman trophy winner, Billy Cannon helped earn the school its first title in 1958. Tennessee will meet LSU for the first time under Brian Kelly. Tennessee leads the all-time series against LSU 20-10-3. However, LSU has won the last five meetings, including a win over legendary Tennessee coach Brady Hoke in 2017.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel’s Final LSU Preview Before the Game
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday before the Vols head to Baton Rouge this Saturday. No. 25 LSU will host No. 8 Tennessee this Saturday at 12 noon ET in the SEC’s only ranked matchup of the day. While the early start does make...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee-LSU Preview, Vols Basketball Practice Reactions | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode just a few days before Tennessee’s Top 25 matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Get ready for the game as RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler bring you a full preview for the game this weekend and look at some of the most critical matchups between the Vols and Tigers. The guys discuss how LSU’s defense will try to attack Tennessee’s offense, key players on both sides, and much more.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Teleconference Ahead Of LSU
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the road trip to LSU. Heupel opening statement: “Hope everyone is having a great day. Everybody in the program is excited about the challenge ahead of...
