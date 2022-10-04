Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Musk thanked by Chinese ambassador, reprimanded by Taiwanese diplomat over Taiwan plan
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale."
Comments / 0