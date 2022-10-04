Read full article on original website
Related
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Slater's town flag gets global following after New Zealand YouTubers become fans
A New Zealand couple with a self-described flag obsession have found a favorite banner on the other side of the globe, in the small Story County community of Slater. “We both love the Slater flag because it is a very striking flag,” Dave Carter and Tracy Abbott, founders of Flag Session, wrote to...
Comments / 0