cybersecurity-insiders.com
PCI Pal Named “Data Security Solution Provider of the Year” in 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program
CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), a global SaaS secure payments provider, today announced that it has been named winner of the “Data Security Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
guardDog.ai Recognized for IoT Security Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a growing leader in cyber security protection for consumers and businesses, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “IoT Security Analytics Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
Is backup the only solution to block ransomware threats
Well, to a certain extent, yes, say security experts! As it helps in recovering data when any untoward situation arises. However, the data backup must be done technically and must be efficient enough to be help users recover from a cyber incident with minimal downtime and public embarrassment. Coming to...
Cybersecurity considerations for wearable tech
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Ours truly is the great age of digital technology. Indeed, few of us can get through an ordinary day without engaging with some kind of digital device, whether we’re using them to communicate, research, work, bank, or even monitor our health.
Ransomware news headlines trending on Google
Lloyd’s London, a leading insurance trader in the world, has apparently experienced cyber attack that is currently being deeply probed. The company issued a press statement that it has hired a cyber experts team to investigate the incident and those behind the attack. Because, UK is supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, the suspicion finger obliviously is pointing towards Kremlin.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Hornetsecurity Research Reveals Microsoft Teams Security and Backup Flaws With Nearly Half of Users Sharing Business-Critical Information on the Platform
Most backup and security vendors overlook this vital communication channel. 70% of respondents exchange more direct messages with colleagues via User Chats than Group Channel Conversations. 45% send confidential and sensitive information frequently via Teams. This rises to 51% often sharing business-critical information. 48% of all respondents have accidentally sent...
New Visa Reports Underscore Importance of Cybersecurity Amid Shifting Threats
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), the world leader in digital payments, today shared an updated look at how fraud has evolved since the height of the pandemic, with criminals simultaneously targeting online and offline vulnerabilities as our daily lives return to a blend of in-person and e-commerce experiences.
How to Progress in Your Cybersecurity Career
Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing industries and one that will likely see a lot of opportunities for career progression over the years. As a result, more people than ever are now looking to work in this field. However, there are a lot of challenges when it comes to working in cybersecurity, and you’ll need to understand how to make the most of your opportunities. There are many different paths within cybersecurity, and your progression will depend on which path you take and the choices you make along the way.
A Simple Guide to Vulnerability Triage: A Structured Approach to Vulnerability Management
Whatever assets you happen to control, you want to be sure that they’re secure. Even if your system is lucky enough to be based in Sweden – the country with the lowest malware infection rates in the world – it needs vigilant protection. The uncomfortable truth is...
Ransomware – undeniably top of mind
Ransomware’s first documented attack was relatively rudimentary. It was delivered via floppy disk containing a malware program in 1989 that told its victims to pay $189 in ransom to a PO Box in Panama. Today ransomware criminals are significantly more sophisticated, thanks to advances in cyber methods and cryptocurrencies. Not all Ransomware is created equally. Like all malware, malicious codes vary in sophistication and modularity. As such, not all ransomware codes are made the same. While some are ordinary and even obtained freely on open-source platforms and forums, others are highly sophisticated and operated exclusively by elite cybercrime syndicates.
2023 XDR Report
Extended detection and response or XDR is a new and evolving approach to threat detection and response. It provides holistic protection against cyberattacks, unauthorized access and misuse by breaking down traditional security silos to deliver detection and response across all data sources. Based on a comprehensive survey of cybersecurity professionals...
The US just spent $290 million on anti-radiation pills used to 'save lives following nuclear emergencies'
The US Department for Health and Human Services said the purchase was part of a "long-standing program" to save lives following emergencies.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Endeavour Taps Dispersive to Deliver Network Cybersecurity for Sustainable Infrastructure Across North America and Europe
ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release issued October 06, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. ENDEAVOUR TAPS DISPERSIVE TO DELIVER NETWORK CYBERSECURITY FOR SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE. Dispersive Holdings Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cloud security leader in the Zero Trust Network...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzia’s nuclear plant ‘needs urgent protection’ as last power supply cut
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of urgent protection after it lost its last remaining external power source due to fresh rounds of shelling, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said. “The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant’s sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible. The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant must be protected,” Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today.Earlier today, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said the plant was now getting power to cover its own needs from its backup diesel generators.“The diesel generators started automatically. The available supplies of diesel fuel for their operation in this mode will be enough for 10 days,” the company wrote on Telegram.More to follow... Read More Russia claims it is ‘fully committed’ to avoiding nuclear war - latestWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained
2023 Incident Response Report
Incident response is the methodology an organization uses to respond to and manage a cyberattack. An attack or data breach can wreak havoc potentially affecting customers, intellectual property company time and resources, and brand value. Incident response aims to reduce this damage and recover as quickly as possible. Based on...
Uber CEO convicted for hiding 2016 data breach
San Francisco Federal Court convicted Joe Sullivan, the Ex- CEO of Uber, for hiding a massive data breach that took place in the year 2016. The statement was pronounced after going through a 4-week long testimony was presented from the side of Mr. Sullivan. Reliable sources from the court say...
