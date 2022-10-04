ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cybersecurity-insiders.com

PCI Pal Named “Data Security Solution Provider of the Year” in 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), a global SaaS secure payments provider, today announced that it has been named winner of the “Data Security Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

guardDog.ai Recognized for IoT Security Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a growing leader in cyber security protection for consumers and businesses, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “IoT Security Analytics Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Is backup the only solution to block ransomware threats

Well, to a certain extent, yes, say security experts! As it helps in recovering data when any untoward situation arises. However, the data backup must be done technically and must be efficient enough to be help users recover from a cyber incident with minimal downtime and public embarrassment. Coming to...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Cybersecurity considerations for wearable tech

This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Ours truly is the great age of digital technology. Indeed, few of us can get through an ordinary day without engaging with some kind of digital device, whether we’re using them to communicate, research, work, bank, or even monitor our health.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Ransomware news headlines trending on Google

Lloyd’s London, a leading insurance trader in the world, has apparently experienced cyber attack that is currently being deeply probed. The company issued a press statement that it has hired a cyber experts team to investigate the incident and those behind the attack. Because, UK is supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, the suspicion finger obliviously is pointing towards Kremlin.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Hornetsecurity Research Reveals Microsoft Teams Security and Backup Flaws With Nearly Half of Users Sharing Business-Critical Information on the Platform

Most backup and security vendors overlook this vital communication channel. 70% of respondents exchange more direct messages with colleagues via User Chats than Group Channel Conversations. 45% send confidential and sensitive information frequently via Teams. This rises to 51% often sharing business-critical information. 48% of all respondents have accidentally sent...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

New Visa Reports Underscore Importance of Cybersecurity Amid Shifting Threats

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), the world leader in digital payments, today shared an updated look at how fraud has evolved since the height of the pandemic, with criminals simultaneously targeting online and offline vulnerabilities as our daily lives return to a blend of in-person and e-commerce experiences.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

How to Progress in Your Cybersecurity Career

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing industries and one that will likely see a lot of opportunities for career progression over the years. As a result, more people than ever are now looking to work in this field. However, there are a lot of challenges when it comes to working in cybersecurity, and you’ll need to understand how to make the most of your opportunities. There are many different paths within cybersecurity, and your progression will depend on which path you take and the choices you make along the way.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Ransomware – undeniably top of mind

Ransomware’s first documented attack was relatively rudimentary. It was delivered via floppy disk containing a malware program in 1989 that told its victims to pay $189 in ransom to a PO Box in Panama. Today ransomware criminals are significantly more sophisticated, thanks to advances in cyber methods and cryptocurrencies. Not all Ransomware is created equally. Like all malware, malicious codes vary in sophistication and modularity. As such, not all ransomware codes are made the same. While some are ordinary and even obtained freely on open-source platforms and forums, others are highly sophisticated and operated exclusively by elite cybercrime syndicates.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

2023 XDR Report

Extended detection and response or XDR is a new and evolving approach to threat detection and response. It provides holistic protection against cyberattacks, unauthorized access and misuse by breaking down traditional security silos to deliver detection and response across all data sources. Based on a comprehensive survey of cybersecurity professionals...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

CORRECTING and REPLACING Endeavour Taps Dispersive to Deliver Network Cybersecurity for Sustainable Infrastructure Across North America and Europe

ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release issued October 06, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. ENDEAVOUR TAPS DISPERSIVE TO DELIVER NETWORK CYBERSECURITY FOR SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE. Dispersive Holdings Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cloud security leader in the Zero Trust Network...
The Independent

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzia’s nuclear plant ‘needs urgent protection’ as last power supply cut

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of urgent protection after it lost its last remaining external power source due to fresh rounds of shelling, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said. “The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant’s sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible. The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant must be protected,” Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today.Earlier today, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said the plant was now getting power to cover its own needs from its backup diesel generators.“The diesel generators started automatically. The available supplies of diesel fuel for their operation in this mode will be enough for 10 days,” the company wrote on Telegram.More to follow... Read More Russia claims it is ‘fully committed’ to avoiding nuclear war - latestWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained
cybersecurity-insiders.com

2023 Incident Response Report

Incident response is the methodology an organization uses to respond to and manage a cyberattack. An attack or data breach can wreak havoc potentially affecting customers, intellectual property company time and resources, and brand value. Incident response aims to reduce this damage and recover as quickly as possible. Based on...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Uber CEO convicted for hiding 2016 data breach

San Francisco Federal Court convicted Joe Sullivan, the Ex- CEO of Uber, for hiding a massive data breach that took place in the year 2016. The statement was pronounced after going through a 4-week long testimony was presented from the side of Mr. Sullivan. Reliable sources from the court say...
