TwinStrand CEO and co-founder steps down from Seattle biotech startup amid reported layoffs
TwinStrand Biosciences’ co-founder Jesse Salk has stepped down from the CEO role, according to a statement issued by the Seattle biotech company Friday. Salk will remain as chief scientific officer and a member of the board. Healthcare industry veteran Chad Brown, a former exec at Nanostring and Qiagen, has stepped in as interim CEO. Brown is also a board member at TwinStrand.
ServiceNow to acquire Seattle data observability startup Era Software
Silicon Valley tech giant ServiceNow announced that it plans to acquire Era Software, a Seattle startup that helps developers manage and analyze large volumes of observability data across cloud-native workloads. ServiceNow, an $81 billion company that offers digital workflow software products, said the deal will provide customers with a “unified...
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says city still has its mojo, asks tech leaders to get engaged
Seattle has hit a rough patch. It’s struggling to address a homelessness crisis, a shortage of affordable housing, educational inequities and basic safety concerns. While the pandemic has receded, downtown businesses remain at 40% occupancy. But fear not. Seattle still has its mojo, said Mayor Bruce Harrell at the...
Seattle mayor expresses concern about city tax revenue loss due to remote work
Tech companies are looking beyond Seattle for new office space, and the pandemic is enabling more employers to allow remote work. Both trends are concerning for government leaders in the Emerald City. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, speaking at the opening session of the GeekWire Summit on Thursday, said he was...
Finding Your Financial Confidence with Capital One & Tori Dunlap
Join us for a discussion hosted by investor, entrepreneur and founder of the money and career platform Her First $100K, Tori Dunlap. This conversation will inspire guests to save more, spend less and feel financially confident, exploring topics like:. • How to get comfortable talking about money. • How to...
GeekWire Summit FAQ: What to know if you’re attending in-person or online
We’re less than a day away from our biggest event of the year, the 2022 GeekWire Summit, Thursday and Friday in Seattle. If you haven’t registered yet, limited tickets are available here or below to attend in-person or online. If you’ve already registered, thank you. Our team has...
Lock & Leave Living Nestled on Queen Anne
Enjoy close proximity to shopping and dining in Queen Anne and downtown Seattle. Your lock-and-leave opportunity nestled atop Queen Anne has arrived! Primed for seamless living and grand entertaining, soaring 10-foot ceilings and maple hardwood floors meet thoughtful appointments across five levels of living space. It begins on the ground level with a two-car garage, entry, and private elevator. Moving up to the main floor, an open concept living space with a fireplace flows into a dining area and chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances and a pantry. The epic primary suite encompasses the entire next floor, complete with a sitting area and spa-inspired five-piece bath. Ascend to the next floor to a bonus room/flex space: think private office for remote work, yoga studio for practice, or beyond. Finally, move to the crowning jewel: a top floor with a wet bar and access to a fantastic rooftop deck with views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. One of just four townhomes in the Copper Beech community, enjoy the rarity of an attached two-car garage plus elevator on Queen Anne. All this plus a fantastic location with shopping and dining nearby, plus quick and easy access to the downtown core.
Seattle University receives $1.5M in federal support to aid low-income STEM students
Seattle University landed $1.5 million in funding from the National Science Foundation to support low-income students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs. The NSF dollars will allow the university to develop a new program called the Seattle University Math and Science Scholars (SUMSS), which will provide students $10,000 in...
Escape to Snoqualmie Pass Life: A World Away, Just 50 Miles to Seattle’s Eastside
581 Forest Service Road 4832, Snoqualmie Pass, WA 98068. 2 Bedrooms | 1 Full, 1 Three-Quarter, and 1 Half Bathrooms. Welcome home to the Snoqualmie Pass Life—A world away and right where you want to be! A custom 2+ bedroom private retreat constructed in 2009 set upon a level 18,295 square foot lot featuring a year around creek bordering the property. Incredible attention to detail throughout and skillfully maintained, boasting soaring ceilings, sauna, hot tub, bonus room and large areas designed for entertaining. Expansive, inspiring mountain views at every turn and entertainment sized deck overlooking Coal Creek. Fantastic parking for owners and guests including 2 car garage as well as additional storage. Easy access to 4 alpine ski areas and mountain biking, snow mobile and hiking trails out of your front door—endless recreation and an easy 45 minute commute to the city.
Seattle mayor makes another bid for city to use controversial gunshot detection technology
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has been advocating for the city to adopt gunshot detection technology for nearly a decade, first as a City Council member, and now as mayor. Harrell’s 2023-2024 budget proposal, released last week, includes $1 million for a “gunfire detection system” to help police zero in on locations where gunshots are fired.
