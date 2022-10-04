ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

TwinStrand CEO and co-founder steps down from Seattle biotech startup amid reported layoffs

TwinStrand Biosciences’ co-founder Jesse Salk has stepped down from the CEO role, according to a statement issued by the Seattle biotech company Friday. Salk will remain as chief scientific officer and a member of the board. Healthcare industry veteran Chad Brown, a former exec at Nanostring and Qiagen, has stepped in as interim CEO. Brown is also a board member at TwinStrand.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

ServiceNow to acquire Seattle data observability startup Era Software

Silicon Valley tech giant ServiceNow announced that it plans to acquire Era Software, a Seattle startup that helps developers manage and analyze large volumes of observability data across cloud-native workloads. ServiceNow, an $81 billion company that offers digital workflow software products, said the deal will provide customers with a “unified...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Startup, WA
City
Seattle, WA
geekwire.com

Finding Your Financial Confidence with Capital One & Tori Dunlap

Join us for a discussion hosted by investor, entrepreneur and founder of the money and career platform Her First $100K, Tori Dunlap. This conversation will inspire guests to save more, spend less and feel financially confident, exploring topics like:. • How to get comfortable talking about money. • How to...
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Lock & Leave Living Nestled on Queen Anne

Enjoy close proximity to shopping and dining in Queen Anne and downtown Seattle. Your lock-and-leave opportunity nestled atop Queen Anne has arrived! Primed for seamless living and grand entertaining, soaring 10-foot ceilings and maple hardwood floors meet thoughtful appointments across five levels of living space. It begins on the ground level with a two-car garage, entry, and private elevator. Moving up to the main floor, an open concept living space with a fireplace flows into a dining area and chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances and a pantry. The epic primary suite encompasses the entire next floor, complete with a sitting area and spa-inspired five-piece bath. Ascend to the next floor to a bonus room/flex space: think private office for remote work, yoga studio for practice, or beyond. Finally, move to the crowning jewel: a top floor with a wet bar and access to a fantastic rooftop deck with views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. One of just four townhomes in the Copper Beech community, enjoy the rarity of an attached two-car garage plus elevator on Queen Anne. All this plus a fantastic location with shopping and dining nearby, plus quick and easy access to the downtown core.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Seattle University receives $1.5M in federal support to aid low-income STEM students

Seattle University landed $1.5 million in funding from the National Science Foundation to support low-income students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs. The NSF dollars will allow the university to develop a new program called the Seattle University Math and Science Scholars (SUMSS), which will provide students $10,000 in...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Xembly#Cto Jason Flaks#The Xbox Kinect#Hololens#Qualtrics#Norwest Venture Partners#Peaks Ventures#Flex Capital#The Madrona Venture Labs
geekwire.com

Escape to Snoqualmie Pass Life: A World Away, Just 50 Miles to Seattle’s Eastside

581 Forest Service Road 4832, Snoqualmie Pass, WA 98068. 2 Bedrooms | 1 Full, 1 Three-Quarter, and 1 Half Bathrooms. Welcome home to the Snoqualmie Pass Life—A world away and right where you want to be! A custom 2+ bedroom private retreat constructed in 2009 set upon a level 18,295 square foot lot featuring a year around creek bordering the property. Incredible attention to detail throughout and skillfully maintained, boasting soaring ceilings, sauna, hot tub, bonus room and large areas designed for entertaining. Expansive, inspiring mountain views at every turn and entertainment sized deck overlooking Coal Creek. Fantastic parking for owners and guests including 2 car garage as well as additional storage. Easy access to 4 alpine ski areas and mountain biking, snow mobile and hiking trails out of your front door—endless recreation and an easy 45 minute commute to the city.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy