Enjoy close proximity to shopping and dining in Queen Anne and downtown Seattle. Your lock-and-leave opportunity nestled atop Queen Anne has arrived! Primed for seamless living and grand entertaining, soaring 10-foot ceilings and maple hardwood floors meet thoughtful appointments across five levels of living space. It begins on the ground level with a two-car garage, entry, and private elevator. Moving up to the main floor, an open concept living space with a fireplace flows into a dining area and chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances and a pantry. The epic primary suite encompasses the entire next floor, complete with a sitting area and spa-inspired five-piece bath. Ascend to the next floor to a bonus room/flex space: think private office for remote work, yoga studio for practice, or beyond. Finally, move to the crowning jewel: a top floor with a wet bar and access to a fantastic rooftop deck with views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. One of just four townhomes in the Copper Beech community, enjoy the rarity of an attached two-car garage plus elevator on Queen Anne. All this plus a fantastic location with shopping and dining nearby, plus quick and easy access to the downtown core.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO