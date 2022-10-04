University of Wyoming students have the opportunity to provide creative ideas on connections between plants and human beings. The “Future Connections Between Plants and Human Beings” competition -- offered through the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences -- is open to all UW students to highlight their best creativity and design ideas based on cutting-edge knowledge and technologies for connections between plants and human beings. Registration is open through midnight Friday, Oct. 21.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO