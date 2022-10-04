Read full article on original website
Record Number to Participate in Wyoming Latina Youth Conference Oct. 14-15 at UW
Latinos are the fastest-growing population in Wyoming, and education is important to that portion of the Cowboy State’s community, especially female students. That is why University of Wyoming Professor Cecilia “CC” Aragón knows the impact the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference (WLYConference) has had on the state’s pre-teen and high school-age Latina students.
Wyoming Business Tips for Oct. 10-16
A weekly look at issues facing Wyoming business owners and entrepreneurs from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, a collection of business assistance programs at the University of Wyoming. By Steen Stovall, regional director (Converse, Natrona, Niobrara and Platte counties), Wyoming SBDC Network. Inadequate cash flow management can...
UW Graduate Student’s ‘A River Out of Time’ To Be Screened Oct. 15 in Laramie
“A River Out of Time,” a film that examines the current water crisis of the Colorado River Basin while following the 150th anniversary expedition of John Wesley Powell’s first exploration of the Green and Colorado rivers, will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Gryphon Theatre in Laramie. The screening is free and open to the public.
Earth Science Week Events Scheduled Oct. 15 at UW
Several hands-on events and planetarium shows are among activities planned Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate Earth Science Week at the University of Wyoming. “Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future” will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the UW Geological Museum. The event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be available.
UW Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday via Teleconference
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will hold its regular teleconference meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12. The meeting will begin with an executive session at 7:30 a.m. The public session, expected to begin around 8:35 a.m., will be livestreamed via UW’s WyoCast system and YouTube at https://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/trusteesoct/. The complete...
UW Names Dreher Visiting Senior Conservation Fellow
Robert Dreher, a conservation policy professional, will serve as the inaugural Visiting Senior Conservation Fellow in the University of Wyoming’s Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources. The fellowship connects the academic community of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and UW with an individual who has...
‘Future Connections Between Plants, Human Beings’ Competition Open to UW Students
University of Wyoming students have the opportunity to provide creative ideas on connections between plants and human beings. The “Future Connections Between Plants and Human Beings” competition -- offered through the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences -- is open to all UW students to highlight their best creativity and design ideas based on cutting-edge knowledge and technologies for connections between plants and human beings. Registration is open through midnight Friday, Oct. 21.
