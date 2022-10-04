Read full article on original website
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
The Venery of Samantha Bird - Ordered to Series by Starz - Katherine Langford to Star
Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town.
Krapopolis - Renewed for a 2nd Season by FOX
FOX ORDERS SECOND SEASON OF UPCOMING ANIMATED SERIES "KRAPOPOLIS," FROM EMMY AWARD-WINNING CREATOR DAN HARMON. Series Owned by FOX Entertainment Set to Premiere in 2023 and be Introduced to International Buyers at MIPCOM CANNES. In advance of its series premiere, FOX Entertainment has renewed its all-new animated comedy Krapopolis for...
His Dark Materials - Season 3 - Teaser Promo, Key Art + Premiere Date Announced Press Release
The eight-episode third and final season of HIS DARK MATERIALS will debut MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) with two back-to-back episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Two new episodes will debut each week leading up to the series finale on December 26. Lin-Manuel...
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.05 - Juice - Press Release
“Juice” – Janine is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria, but it ends up causing unexpected consequences for the students, teachers and school plumbing system. Elsewhere, Melissa clashes with her new aide, Ashley, who brings more disruption than help to the classroom when “Abbott Elementary” airs WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release
“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Kung Fu - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of Kung Fu has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
The Great North - Episode 3.05 - Woodfellas Adventure - Press Release
The entire town of Lone Moose is determined to win the annual Cavalcade of Ships parade. Wolf uncovers a parade secret that could change everything on the all-new “Woodfellas Adventure” episode of The Great North airing Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX (GRN-304) (TV-PG D, L, V)
Snowfall - Season 6 - Tamara Taylor Joins Cast
Tamara Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Bones) has joined the cast of FX’s Snowfall for its sixth and final season. Details regarding who she will portray are under wraps. Taylor most recently appeared opposite Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott in the first two seasons of Law & Order:...
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.05 - Chains - Press Release
AFTER HANA IS KIDNAPPED WHILE EN ROUTE TO VISIT HER SISTER, THE TEAM PULLS OUT ALL THE STOPS TO FIND HER, ON "FBI: MOST WANTED," TUESDAY, OCT. 18. Guest Stars as a Young Girl in Peril Who Hana Tries to Help. "Chains" - After Hana is kidnapped while trying to...
Young Sheldon - Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific - Review
In the second episode of the sixth season, Sheldon and Missy attempt to come up with a plan to assist with the Cooper’s finances, Connie takes a leap with an unlikely suitor, and George and Mary rekindle some romance thanks to an unlikely source. The episode begins with a...
FBI: International - Episode 2.05 - Yesterday's Miracle - Press Release
“Yesterday’s Miracle” – The Fly Team searches Bucharest for a Romanian surrogate who goes missing shortly before carrying the biological child of an American couple to term. Also, Forrester’s concern about the safety of his neighbors in Budapest intensifies, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Conners - Episode 5.05 - A Little Weed and a Bad Seed - Press Release
“A Little Weed and a Bad Seed” – Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 6th October 2022
Thanks to Lord Nikon for the head up. Get Scoop on 9-1-1, Vampire Academy, Justice U, Leverage, Stargirl, The Rookie, L Word and More.
Stargirl - Episode 3.08 - Infinity Inc, Part Two - Press Release
DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#308). Original airdate 10/26/2022.
The Equalizer - Boom - Review: Welcome Back!
The new tv season has finally started and The Equalizer is back! This may be the only show whose return I was actively looking forward to. Happily the premiere didn’t disappoint. The biggest fallout of Robyn’s abduction is the fact that all of her worlds have come together.
The Midnight Club - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Midnight Club is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Station 19 - Episode 6.03 - Dancing With Our Hands Tied - Press Release
Station 19: Dancing With Our Hands Tied (10/20) “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” – The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen’s father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple that they detest on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Koala Man - Casting Announcement
At New York Comic Con on October 6th, Hulu paneled the upcoming original adult animated series "Koala Man" and announced the casting of Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright with Miranda Otto and Hugo Weaving set to make guest appearances. Previously announced cast includes Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Demi...
Family Guy - Episode 21.05 - Unzipped Code - Press Release
Cleveland is fired as a mailman after an ignominious mishap, but flourishes in his new job at the brewery in the “Unzipped Code” episode of Family Guy airing Sunday, Oct. 23 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-2006) (TV-14 D, L, S, V) Voice Cast: Seth MacFarlane as Peter...
