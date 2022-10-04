Read full article on original website
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band is headed to AT&T Field on October 6. This free concert began at 12:00 p.m. and included some of your favorite Tennessee songs. Josh Robinson was there for all the action. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's still National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to continue with the celebration The Daily Refresh was joined by Jocelyn Loza, the founder and executive director of the organization. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh Robinson sits down with the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga as they chat about their upcoming shows and plays.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ashley Arendt and Allie Holland talk about how it’s time for the Not So Silent Auction, benefitting the Northside Neighborhood House. The Not So Silent Auction is a fun spin on a charity auction unlike any other, with lively games, a wide selection of food, and an auction celebrating the best of Chattanooga. The event raises awareness about their programs each year and financial support for the Northside Neighborhood House’s ongoing work to support individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River in Hamilton County. The event takes place at the Chattanooga Convention Center October 27th from 6-9pm. For more information about sponsorship and marketing opportunities, please email Jenny Stripling at jstripling@nnhouse.org.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For a fish that can live more than 150 years and take more than three decades to reach reproductive maturity, patience among Lake Sturgeon isn’t so much a virtue as a necessity. The same can be said for members of the Lake Sturgeon Working Group,...
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A massacre at a Thailand daycare leaving over 36 children and adults dead has sparked questions on active shooter procedures at daycares here in Tennessee.. Friday we spoke to experts in the field of childcare to see what protocols are in place to keep everyone safe.
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist. Webb School out of Knoxville comes to Chattanooga with a 6-0 record, but Silverdale has won four straight. Webb beats Silverdale, 23-20.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 6th, 2022 goes to Gavin Greeson. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice. Today is about Lymphfodema.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Friends of NRA (FNRA) is hosting a major fundraising event Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, 5:30 PM at the Chattanooga Convention Center. FNRA is a program of the NRA Foundation, a non-political 501(c)(3) charity. The event features dinner, games and auctions with a chance to win exclusive...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cindy Pare and Meagan Jolley talk about the MaryEllen Scholarship Fund and Rock City have started a partnership. Cindy Pare and Meagan Jolley talk about the meaning of their partnership and the exciting Rocktoberfest at Rock City. Stay connected with MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI...
