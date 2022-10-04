Read full article on original website
Men’s soccer triumphs Cougars in Chicago
DeKALB – The Huskies went up against Chicago State University Thursday evening and came away with the win with a score of 3-1. Huskies head coach Ryan Swan spoke of his team’s performance that led to them coming out with a victory. “I like how our guys competed...
NIU parking to be affected by Saturday’s football game
DeKALB – NIU’s parking availability will be limited this weekend due to the 115th annual homecoming football game. The following parking lots will close from midnight of Oct. 7 until one hour after the game completes on Saturday: lot PS located southwest of Stevenson Towers, lots L & K located southeast of the Stadium, lots H & 35 located west of Barsema Alumni & the Visitor Center and street parking on Stadium Drives North, East, South and West. A detailed map of these locations is provided here.
Northern Illinois Newspaper Association to celebrate 60th anniversary
DeKALB – The Northern Illinois Newspaper Association (NINA) and the Northern Illinois University Department of Communication will host NINA’s 60th Anniversary: A Rallying Cry For Northern Illinois Journalism, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in Altgeld Hall 116. Along with celebrating the 60th anniversary of NINA’s founding,...
A look into student-run restaurant Ellington’s second week
DeKALB – Ellington’s is a student run restaurant that offers new meals every Tuesday of October. Ellington’s menu for Tues, Oct. 11 will feature caprese salad, chicken piccata, eggplant parmesan, Italian roasted potatoes, parmesan roasted broccoli, and cannolis, according to the NIU event calendar. A buffet service...
‘Much Ado About Nothing’ to be performed by NIU’s School of Theatre and Dance
DeKALB – The NIU School of Theatre and Dance continues its 2022-2023 performance season with its adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” directed by professional theatre director Kay Martinovich. Performances will be held at the Sally Stevens Players Theatre, located on the second floor...
Monthly Open Mic Night in Barsema Hall
DeKALB – Delta Sigma Pi and OMIS (Operations Management and Information Systems) are hosting an Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. today in the Innovation Lab in Barsema Hall. The mic night event will continue to be held on the first Thursday of each month. Delta Pi Sigma is...
DeKalb Park District to spice up the city with 4 ‘spooky season’ celebrations
DeKALB – Expect whimsy and family-friendly fun this Halloween season from the DeKalb Park District, which has four upcoming events planned for the community to enjoy, according to an Oct. 6 news release. DeKalb Halloween House Decorating Contest (Oct. 19) For the third year in a row, DeKalb residents...
Business Spotlight: Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant
11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Tuesday – Thursday. Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant has been run and operated in DeKalb by the Balli family since 1972. The family has balanced raising 7 children and running a busy restaurant, according to the Rosita’s team. Some new menu items...
