DeKALB – NIU’s parking availability will be limited this weekend due to the 115th annual homecoming football game. The following parking lots will close from midnight of Oct. 7 until one hour after the game completes on Saturday: lot PS located southwest of Stevenson Towers, lots L & K located southeast of the Stadium, lots H & 35 located west of Barsema Alumni & the Visitor Center and street parking on Stadium Drives North, East, South and West. A detailed map of these locations is provided here.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO