Men’s soccer triumphs Cougars in Chicago

DeKALB – The Huskies went up against Chicago State University Thursday evening and came away with the win with a score of 3-1. Huskies head coach Ryan Swan spoke of his team’s performance that led to them coming out with a victory. “I like how our guys competed...
CHICAGO, IL
NIU parking to be affected by Saturday’s football game

DeKALB – NIU’s parking availability will be limited this weekend due to the 115th annual homecoming football game. The following parking lots will close from midnight of Oct. 7 until one hour after the game completes on Saturday: lot PS located southwest of Stevenson Towers, lots L & K located southeast of the Stadium, lots H & 35 located west of Barsema Alumni & the Visitor Center and street parking on Stadium Drives North, East, South and West. A detailed map of these locations is provided here.
DEKALB, IL
Northern Illinois Newspaper Association to celebrate 60th anniversary

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois Newspaper Association (NINA) and the Northern Illinois University Department of Communication will host NINA’s 60th Anniversary: A Rallying Cry For Northern Illinois Journalism, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 in Altgeld Hall 116. Along with celebrating the 60th anniversary of NINA’s founding,...
ILLINOIS STATE
A look into student-run restaurant Ellington’s second week

DeKALB – Ellington’s is a student run restaurant that offers new meals every Tuesday of October. Ellington’s menu for Tues, Oct. 11 will feature caprese salad, chicken piccata, eggplant parmesan, Italian roasted potatoes, parmesan roasted broccoli, and cannolis, according to the NIU event calendar. A buffet service...
DEKALB, IL
Monthly Open Mic Night in Barsema Hall

DeKALB – Delta Sigma Pi and OMIS (Operations Management and Information Systems) are hosting an Open Mic Night at 6 p.m. today in the Innovation Lab in Barsema Hall. The mic night event will continue to be held on the first Thursday of each month. Delta Pi Sigma is...
DEKALB, IL
Business Spotlight: Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Tuesday – Thursday. Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant has been run and operated in DeKalb by the Balli family since 1972. The family has balanced raising 7 children and running a busy restaurant, according to the Rosita’s team. Some new menu items...
