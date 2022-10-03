Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Ready for Launch – How To Watch
The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members arrived in Florida on Saturday ahead of their launch aboard the Dragon Endurance on Wednesday.
WATCH: SpaceX launches crewed astronaut mission for NASA
FLORIDA (WTVO) — SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-5 mission, with two NASA and one Japanese astronauts, alongside one Russian cosmonaut, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday. NASA’s Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan’s Koichi Wakata, and Russia’s Anna Kikina arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch. The Falcon 9 rocket […]
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg now set for late Wednesday afternoon
SpaceX is targeting late Wednesday afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled to Wednesday
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying several Starlink internet satellites has been rescheduled again to launch Wednesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, October 4 for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
scitechdaily.com
Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth
Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
scitechdaily.com
Expedition 68 Officially Begins on Space Station – SpaceX Crew Swap Planned
The Expedition 68 mission is officially underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together. The crew swaps aren’t finished yet as four SpaceX Crew-5 members count down to their upcoming launch to the orbiting laboratory. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County....
IN THIS ARTICLE
satnews.com
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
scitechdaily.com
NASA SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Dock Arrive at International Space Station
SpaceX Dragon Endurance docked to the International Space Station and Crew-5 members enter to join the Expedition 68 crew. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, October 6, as the SpaceX Dragon Endurance docked to the complex at 5:01 p.m. EDT. At the time, the spacecraft were flying 258 miles above the west coast of Africa.
Gizmodo
Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch for NASA
Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast...
US News and World Report
Latest Four-Member SpaceX Crew, Including Cosmonaut, Welcomed Aboard Space Station
(Reuters) -A four-member SpaceX Crew Dragon team, including a Russian cosmonaut and the first Native American woman sent to orbit, safely docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday and moved aboard to begin a five-month science mission. Rendezvous of the latest NASA expedition to the orbiting laboratory came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SpaceX Makes History with Astronaut Launch to Space Station
Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched four astronauts on a journey to the International Space Station Wednesday, including the first Russian cosmonaut to travel aboard one of the company's capsules and the first Native American woman to ever fly into space.
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
WTVF
NASA moving forward with crewed mission after hurricane rakes launch site
After the Kennedy Space Center saw heavy winds and rains from Hurricane Ian, NASA officials said they’re ready to move forward with Wednesday’s start of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission. The mission will begin with the launch of the Dragon Endurance spacecraft attached to a Falcon 9 rocket. Inside...
Universe Today
A Year After a Failed Launch, Firefly Reaches Orbit and Deploys Satellites
Edited on 10/6/22 to add new information from Seradata. Commercial space company Firefly Aerospace successfully launched its Alpha rocket for the first time last weekend, reaching orbit and deploying three satellites. While the latest determination of the satellites’ orbit reveals they may have not been placed in the correct orbit, the company appears to consider the orbit high enough to be considered a success. But others might not agree.
NBC San Diego
Houston Mayor Touts City's Climate Action Plan Following Major Flooding Disasters
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Thursday described progress the city is making toward curbing planet-warming emissions and building storm resilient infrastructure as part of its climate action plan, which the Texas city unveiled two years ago after grappling with six major flooding disasters in just five years. Turner, during an...
NBC San Diego
37-Year-Old Millionaire Reacts to Couple Who Retired Early With $2.2 Million in Portugal: It's ‘Like Cheating'
Dianne and Guillermo Rastelli retired in 2018 at ages 44 and 47, respectively, with $2.2 million. The pair decided to move abroad, first to Mexico, and then to Lisbon, Portugal, where they currently reside. They spend their days running a Youtube channel where they document their financial journey and ongoing...
SpaceX Crew 5 mission set to lift off for International Space Station
NASA and Space X's Crew 5 mission is set to blast off for the International Space Station on Wednesday.
Comments / 0