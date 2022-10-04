Read full article on original website
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Virtual tool at Danville Police Department puts you in police officer's shoes
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Have you ever wondered what it's like to step into a police officer's shoes? Now, there's an interactive tool on the Southside where you can do just that. As part of Pass the Perspective, an event the Danville Police Department's Community Engagement Unit hosted on...
Gov. Youngkin announces $180k in Community Business Launch Funding
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday, $180,000 in the Community Business Launch (CBL) grants. This is for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, Nelson County, and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority, Youngkin said. CBL provides funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions that align with local...
EBT Cardholders Beware: VDSS warns of scam calls, texts being received by customers
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office says there is a new scam going around. This time targeting EBT and P-EBT cardholders. According to a post on their Facebook page, the Virginia Department of Social Services received a report that cardholders are getting calls and texts advising them to call a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 to activate their EBT account.
Numerous Job Opportunities Available at YMCA of Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia has a ton of job opportunities for you! There's even the possibility of you furthering your education when you work at the Y! Emily learned how it all works and how you can apply!
Motor vehicles thefts are on the rise in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a surge in car thefts in the Hill City and yours could be next if you're not careful. Lynchburg Police said the city has surpassed the number of car thefts from last year. Katie Jennings with the Lynchburg Police Department said the hill city...
Delays inbound: Frustrated drivers deal with more construction on Lakeside Drive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's been four months since the new roundabout opened on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg and delays continue to mount for drivers. The latest preparations for paving work scheduled for the weekend caused significant delays Thursday. The delays mainly affected people during the morning rush hour and early afternoon commutes.
Your Thanksgiving turkey will cost double this year. Here's why
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There are enough turkeys to meet the holiday demand this year. Still, turkeys are going to cost double to put on the table. But why would the cost go up if there's enough supply to meet the demand, in economists' terms?. The villains in this...
Wellspring of Hope Offers Counseling for Every Need
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wellspring of Hope offers numerous resources to help you improve your mental health. Emily learns why you should prioritize your mental well-being and all the options available to help you.
Covid Update: What You Need to Know About Boosters
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are new booster shots to help protect you from Covid-19. Emily talks to an epidemiologist on who should get the new booster and the impacts of the latest variant.
Brown's Heating & Air gives away heat pump system to family in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A lucky family won big in the Hill City. Brown's Heating & Air announced the winner of its Trane Heat Pump Giveaway on Tuesday evening. The family said they can breathe so much easier now. "Sometimes it seems like we never win anything and we...
Nelson County rakes in $83M in tourism revenue in 2021
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced on Tuesday that travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. In Nelson County, tourism revenue for Nelson County reached $83 million in 2020, a nearly 28% percent increase over 2019.
Amherst Co. names longtime employee as Interim County Administrator
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County now has a new Interim County Administrator. According to a press release from the county, the Board of Supervisors has designated Jeremy Bryant to the role at their Tuesday evening meeting after a closed session. The previous County Administrator, Dean Rodgers, tendered...
Danville Police to host annual National Night Out to connect with community
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out to give the community a chance to connect with its officers. The event will take place on October 11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes...
Gov. Youngkin highlights new advancement center in Danville, hopes to attract jobs to VA
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement (CMA), a state-funded project located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), is open and ready to attract new businesses and jobs to the Commonwealth of Virginia. “As we strive to make Virginia the best...
250 unique cars up for bid in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Mark Smith Estate is bringing 250 unique cars to Lynchburg. Ranging anywhere from early 1900s classics to a 2012 Volkswagen, you can place your bids October 19-21. Folks have been able to preview what's for sale from October 6th through 8th, to allow bidders the chance to scout their options.
LRHA working to increase affordable housing in Lynchburg, beginning with Dearington Apts.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Because of the need for more affordable housing in Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has a plan to open doors and a lot more. Executive Director, Mary Mayrose said they're starting their first phase of a redevelopment project where they hope to increase...
Lynchburg public works prepares for winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It may only be fall, but Lynchburg Public Works is ready to take on the next snowy day. They have already started preparing for winter weather conditions. Deputy Director Clay Simmons said this week they loaded up the salt barn with around 3500 tons of...
Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
Parents rally for education rights in Lynchburg, Lt. Gov. speaks on school choice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a growing push in Virginia to make "School Choice" the law of the Commonwealth. On Thursday, lawmakers, parents, and activists rallied at Tresca on 8th in Lynchburg for Education Rights. For parents in the room, a great education begins with creating more opportunities....
Commonwealth's Attorney announces no charges in death of John Cashman
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Back in May we reported on the case of John Cashman after his family came to us to get answers on his their son's death. Now we know that the Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney will not be pressing charges in Cashman's death. Bethany Harrison is citing...
