Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces $180k in Community Business Launch Funding

(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday, $180,000 in the Community Business Launch (CBL) grants. This is for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, Nelson County, and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority, Youngkin said. CBL provides funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions that align with local...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

EBT Cardholders Beware: VDSS warns of scam calls, texts being received by customers

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office says there is a new scam going around. This time targeting EBT and P-EBT cardholders. According to a post on their Facebook page, the Virginia Department of Social Services received a report that cardholders are getting calls and texts advising them to call a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 to activate their EBT account.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Lynchburg, VA
Business
WSET

Motor vehicles thefts are on the rise in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a surge in car thefts in the Hill City and yours could be next if you're not careful. Lynchburg Police said the city has surpassed the number of car thefts from last year. Katie Jennings with the Lynchburg Police Department said the hill city...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Delays inbound: Frustrated drivers deal with more construction on Lakeside Drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's been four months since the new roundabout opened on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg and delays continue to mount for drivers. The latest preparations for paving work scheduled for the weekend caused significant delays Thursday. The delays mainly affected people during the morning rush hour and early afternoon commutes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
#Cyberattack
WSET

Covid Update: What You Need to Know About Boosters

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are new booster shots to help protect you from Covid-19. Emily talks to an epidemiologist on who should get the new booster and the impacts of the latest variant.
WSET

Nelson County rakes in $83M in tourism revenue in 2021

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced on Tuesday that travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. In Nelson County, tourism revenue for Nelson County reached $83 million in 2020, a nearly 28% percent increase over 2019.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Amherst Co. names longtime employee as Interim County Administrator

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County now has a new Interim County Administrator. According to a press release from the county, the Board of Supervisors has designated Jeremy Bryant to the role at their Tuesday evening meeting after a closed session. The previous County Administrator, Dean Rodgers, tendered...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Economy
WSET

250 unique cars up for bid in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Mark Smith Estate is bringing 250 unique cars to Lynchburg. Ranging anywhere from early 1900s classics to a 2012 Volkswagen, you can place your bids October 19-21. Folks have been able to preview what's for sale from October 6th through 8th, to allow bidders the chance to scout their options.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg public works prepares for winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It may only be fall, but Lynchburg Public Works is ready to take on the next snowy day. They have already started preparing for winter weather conditions. Deputy Director Clay Simmons said this week they loaded up the salt barn with around 3500 tons of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
APPOMATTOX, VA

