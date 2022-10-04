Read full article on original website
WSET
Numerous Job Opportunities Available at YMCA of Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia has a ton of job opportunities for you! There's even the possibility of you furthering your education when you work at the Y! Emily learned how it all works and how you can apply!
WSET
Centra in need of volunteers at area hospitals, how to apply
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Centra is searching for new volunteers to fill some of its hospital services. They are looking for friendly and energetic volunteers to do the following:. Greet, escort, transport, and discharge patients. Offer comfort items to patients. Assist in nursing units. Assist customers in their gift...
WSET
Wellspring of Hope Offers Counseling for Every Need
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wellspring of Hope offers numerous resources to help you improve your mental health. Emily learns why you should prioritize your mental well-being and all the options available to help you.
WSET
Amherst Co. names longtime employee as Interim County Administrator
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County now has a new Interim County Administrator. According to a press release from the county, the Board of Supervisors has designated Jeremy Bryant to the role at their Tuesday evening meeting after a closed session. The previous County Administrator, Dean Rodgers, tendered...
WSLS
Vinton to welcome new restaurant in former Star City Playhouse building
VINTON, Va. – If you’ve gone through Vinton lately, you may have noticed some major renovations going on at the former Star City Playhouse. After sitting vacant for nearly three years, the building is being converted into a new restaurant. “I would say to see life back in...
WSET
Parents rally for education rights in Lynchburg, Lt. Gov. speaks on school choice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a growing push in Virginia to make "School Choice" the law of the Commonwealth. On Thursday, lawmakers, parents, and activists rallied at Tresca on 8th in Lynchburg for Education Rights. For parents in the room, a great education begins with creating more opportunities....
WSET
Lynchburg Education Association president speaks on school choice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, parents, lawmakers, and activists gathered in Downtown Lynchburg for a rally for education rights, where school choice was a big part of the conversation. Lt. Governor Winsome Sears said Republicans are crafting a bill to help parents decide where they can send their...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WDBJ7.com
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Water Resources is inviting volunteers to help install public art on storm drains using stencils to raise awareness about the importance of stormwater drains and keeping the James River clean.
No previous art experience is required. The city says all ages are welcome, but youth aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. A comfortable pair of shoes for walking and painting clothes are highly recommended. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Click here to sign up.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Holds meeting to discuss special use permits for building projects
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County held a public forum Tuesday to discuss two special use permits for building projects. Areas along Moneta Road in Bedford County could be impacted by one of the special use applications titled #SU22-0011. The application is proposed by HH-Holdings LLC under the request of...
WSET
Rockbridge County High School dedicating their annual 'Girl's Flag Football' game
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Rockbridge County High School's annual "Girl's Flag Football" game will be dedicated to one of its teachers. The district said that Rockbridge County High School will hold its annual "Girl's Flag Football" game, now named 'Thompson’s Turf War'. The district also said that...
WSLS
Development group working toward adding ‘traditional’ neighborhood to Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Discussions continue over a major community development in the Roanoke Valley area. Murray Cider Co. for years produced ciders that would be distributed across the United States. In 2015, the company shut down its manufacturing and the property has yet to change since. However, The...
WSET
Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
WSET
'Maxed out for dog space:' LHS holding adoption event, needs the public's help
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Many adorable dogs are looking for a loving home. The Lynchburg Humane Society is maxed out on their room for dogs. "LHS is maxed out for dog space right now despite high adoption numbers," the society said. The Humane Society said they get dogs in...
WSET
The Drowsy Poet permanently closes doors after nearly 20 years
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Drowsy Poet is now permanently closed after nearly 20 years of business. The closure will not affect the Givens Books & Little Dickens. The owners announced on Facebook back in August that they would be closing in the fall of 2022; that day came this week.
WSET
1 dead after tractor-trailer, car collide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A person has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 151 in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash closed all lanes in the Rockfish Valley for hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road is currently open. Around 10 a.m....
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
