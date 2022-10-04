ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

WSET

Centra in need of volunteers at area hospitals, how to apply

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Centra is searching for new volunteers to fill some of its hospital services. They are looking for friendly and energetic volunteers to do the following:. Greet, escort, transport, and discharge patients. Offer comfort items to patients. Assist in nursing units. Assist customers in their gift...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amherst Co. names longtime employee as Interim County Administrator

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County now has a new Interim County Administrator. According to a press release from the county, the Board of Supervisors has designated Jeremy Bryant to the role at their Tuesday evening meeting after a closed session. The previous County Administrator, Dean Rodgers, tendered...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Education Association president speaks on school choice

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, parents, lawmakers, and activists gathered in Downtown Lynchburg for a rally for education rights, where school choice was a big part of the conversation. Lt. Governor Winsome Sears said Republicans are crafting a bill to help parents decide where they can send their...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
PENHOOK, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Water Resources is inviting volunteers to help install public art on storm drains using stencils to raise awareness about the importance of stormwater drains and keeping the James River clean.

No previous art experience is required. The city says all ages are welcome, but youth aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. A comfortable pair of shoes for walking and painting clothes are highly recommended. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Click here to sign up.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns in Appomattox, VSP investigating

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A cement truck overturned in Appomattox on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. Police say the cement truck overturned along Reedy Spring Road. Tow crews are on the scene working to get the truck upright. State Police are investigating this incident. There is no...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

The Drowsy Poet permanently closes doors after nearly 20 years

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Drowsy Poet is now permanently closed after nearly 20 years of business. The closure will not affect the Givens Books & Little Dickens. The owners announced on Facebook back in August that they would be closing in the fall of 2022; that day came this week.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

1 dead after tractor-trailer, car collide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A person has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 151 in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash closed all lanes in the Rockfish Valley for hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road is currently open. Around 10 a.m....
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify victim in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

