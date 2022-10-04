ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces $180k in Community Business Launch Funding

(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday, $180,000 in the Community Business Launch (CBL) grants. This is for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, Nelson County, and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority, Youngkin said. CBL provides funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions that align with local...
WSET

Lynchburg Education Association president speaks on school choice

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, parents, lawmakers, and activists gathered in Downtown Lynchburg for a rally for education rights, where school choice was a big part of the conversation. Lt. Governor Winsome Sears said Republicans are crafting a bill to help parents decide where they can send their...
WSET

Corporate leaders from across the globe unite at networking summit at LU

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Business leaders from across the globe are in the Hill City. It's for the Networking the Nations CEO Summit, at Liberty University. The summit is all about uniting corporate minds from across the globe More than 630 CEOs, political figures, athletes, and faith leaders are taking part.
WDBJ7.com

New accessible and inclusive playground opens at Ballou Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new accessible and inclusive playground at Ballou Park in Danville. The mayor, city council members, and the community celebrated the opening of the new playground with a ribbon-cutting Friday. The fully-accessible playground includes seesaws with chairs for those with physical impairments and swings...
WSET

Rehab Associates Offers Resources for Combat Athletes

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Rehab Associates of Central Virginia is offering tools for combat athletes. They say their goal is to cater the rehab to your specific needs. Emily walks through how easy it is to get started and how it could prevent injury in the future.
WSET

Impact of Virginia redistricting for State Senate Districts 22 & 23

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Redistricting in Virginia is shaking things up for next year's general election. The changing voting districts would put senators Mark Peake and Steve Newman in a nomination contest. The new District 8 includes parts of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and Bedford County, unifying some parts of...
chathamstartribune.com

Danville schools plan to add more SROs

The Danville Police Department plans to hire two additional school resource officers, with funding supplied with a grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The SROs will be deployed to the city’s schools, although Danville City Schools spokesperson Lani Davis did not indicate which schools would receive the...
WSET

Nelson County rakes in $83M in tourism revenue in 2021

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced on Tuesday that travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. In Nelson County, tourism revenue for Nelson County reached $83 million in 2020, a nearly 28% percent increase over 2019.
WSET

Roanoke woman named a top-3 finalist in Cox Conserves Heroes competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Cox Conserves Heroes nominations are in, and Freeda Cathcart from Roanoke is a finalist. With more than 250 nominations this year, Cathcart is among an impressive group of volunteers and organizations taking action to create a healthier planet. As a top-three finalist, Cathcart will...
WSET

Local shop to unveil Dolly Parton mural

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Paint Me Pretty had a Dolly Parton mural commissioned to help bring a little bit of Tennessee to Virginia. The incredible mural was painted by local artist Tyler Reynolds. Reynolds said he completed the masterpiece in just a week and a half, though he said...
WSET

Amherst Co. names longtime employee as Interim County Administrator

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County now has a new Interim County Administrator. According to a press release from the county, the Board of Supervisors has designated Jeremy Bryant to the role at their Tuesday evening meeting after a closed session. The previous County Administrator, Dean Rodgers, tendered...
WBTM

Danville Police Department Hosting National Night Out

The Danville Police Department is hosting their annual National Night Out on Tuesday from 530 to 830. National Night out is an annual community building campaign that promotes police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. The event will feature food, music, and games.
WDBJ7.com

TAP’s Head Start program says more help available for enrollment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress wants to let parents know they can enroll their children in Head Start year-round and they now have more help to do so. This past summer, TAP was able to fully staff its dedicated enrollment team. Enrollment Director Leah Hale said that means Head Start applications can be processed faster.
