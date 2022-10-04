Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $180k in Community Business Launch Funding
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday, $180,000 in the Community Business Launch (CBL) grants. This is for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, Nelson County, and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority, Youngkin said. CBL provides funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions that align with local...
WSET
Numerous Job Opportunities Available at YMCA of Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia has a ton of job opportunities for you! There's even the possibility of you furthering your education when you work at the Y! Emily learned how it all works and how you can apply!
WSET
Lynchburg Education Association president speaks on school choice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, parents, lawmakers, and activists gathered in Downtown Lynchburg for a rally for education rights, where school choice was a big part of the conversation. Lt. Governor Winsome Sears said Republicans are crafting a bill to help parents decide where they can send their...
WSET
Parents rally for education rights in Lynchburg, Lt. Gov. speaks on school choice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a growing push in Virginia to make "School Choice" the law of the Commonwealth. On Thursday, lawmakers, parents, and activists rallied at Tresca on 8th in Lynchburg for Education Rights. For parents in the room, a great education begins with creating more opportunities....
WSET
Corporate leaders from across the globe unite at networking summit at LU
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Business leaders from across the globe are in the Hill City. It's for the Networking the Nations CEO Summit, at Liberty University. The summit is all about uniting corporate minds from across the globe More than 630 CEOs, political figures, athletes, and faith leaders are taking part.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin highlights new advancement center in Danville, hopes to attract jobs to VA
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement (CMA), a state-funded project located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), is open and ready to attract new businesses and jobs to the Commonwealth of Virginia. “As we strive to make Virginia the best...
WDBJ7.com
New accessible and inclusive playground opens at Ballou Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new accessible and inclusive playground at Ballou Park in Danville. The mayor, city council members, and the community celebrated the opening of the new playground with a ribbon-cutting Friday. The fully-accessible playground includes seesaws with chairs for those with physical impairments and swings...
WSET
Rehab Associates Offers Resources for Combat Athletes
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Rehab Associates of Central Virginia is offering tools for combat athletes. They say their goal is to cater the rehab to your specific needs. Emily walks through how easy it is to get started and how it could prevent injury in the future.
WSET
Impact of Virginia redistricting for State Senate Districts 22 & 23
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Redistricting in Virginia is shaking things up for next year's general election. The changing voting districts would put senators Mark Peake and Steve Newman in a nomination contest. The new District 8 includes parts of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and Bedford County, unifying some parts of...
WSET
'It's about whether you obey:' Winsome Sears talks faith, Lt. Governorship at LU's Convo
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University welcomed Lt. Governor Winsome Sears to speak at Convocation today, where she touched on the importance of faith to students. Sears said that her faith has been imperative in her life and should remain at the forefront of students' lives as they head out into the world.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville schools plan to add more SROs
The Danville Police Department plans to hire two additional school resource officers, with funding supplied with a grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The SROs will be deployed to the city’s schools, although Danville City Schools spokesperson Lani Davis did not indicate which schools would receive the...
WSET
Nelson County rakes in $83M in tourism revenue in 2021
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced on Tuesday that travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. In Nelson County, tourism revenue for Nelson County reached $83 million in 2020, a nearly 28% percent increase over 2019.
wakg.com
DCC Readying to Prep Local Workforce for Caesars Casino and Tyson Foods
New Danville Community College President Dr. Jerry Wallace addressed the City Council last night to provide on update on his first 90 days at the school. One of the things Wallace and DCC are working on is preparing the Danville workforce for the arrival of Caesars Casino and Tyson Foods.
WSET
Roanoke woman named a top-3 finalist in Cox Conserves Heroes competition
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Cox Conserves Heroes nominations are in, and Freeda Cathcart from Roanoke is a finalist. With more than 250 nominations this year, Cathcart is among an impressive group of volunteers and organizations taking action to create a healthier planet. As a top-three finalist, Cathcart will...
WSET
Local shop to unveil Dolly Parton mural
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Paint Me Pretty had a Dolly Parton mural commissioned to help bring a little bit of Tennessee to Virginia. The incredible mural was painted by local artist Tyler Reynolds. Reynolds said he completed the masterpiece in just a week and a half, though he said...
WSET
Amherst Co. names longtime employee as Interim County Administrator
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County now has a new Interim County Administrator. According to a press release from the county, the Board of Supervisors has designated Jeremy Bryant to the role at their Tuesday evening meeting after a closed session. The previous County Administrator, Dean Rodgers, tendered...
WBTM
Danville Police Department Hosting National Night Out
The Danville Police Department is hosting their annual National Night Out on Tuesday from 530 to 830. National Night out is an annual community building campaign that promotes police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. The event will feature food, music, and games.
WDBJ7.com
TAP’s Head Start program says more help available for enrollment
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress wants to let parents know they can enroll their children in Head Start year-round and they now have more help to do so. This past summer, TAP was able to fully staff its dedicated enrollment team. Enrollment Director Leah Hale said that means Head Start applications can be processed faster.
WSET
Mission BBQ presented the Lynchburg Fire Museum over $1k to help restore old Engine 1
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department said that Mission BBQ presented the Lynchburg Fire Museum board with a check to help restore an old engine. The check was for $1,689.00 and this will help the restoration of "old Engine 1", according to the fire department. "A HUGE...
WSET
Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective debuts first joint exhibition featuring 500+ artists
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The new Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective is debiting its first joint exhibition. The Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective, a cooperative effort of the city’s art galleries, is opening Gallery Grids, on Friday during Art By Night. The free, family-friendly event is open to the public...
