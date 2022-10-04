ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

After avoiding large-scale damage from Ian, NC lends support to Florida

While Hurricane Ian cut a path of destruction across the Caribbean and Florida before weakening, it did not do nearly as much damage to North Carolina. Ian brought heavy rain and wind to North Carolina over the course of a few days, but Vice President of Operations and Logistics for the American Red Cross Brad Kieserman said the storm destroyed or caused major damage to less than 50 homes in the state.
