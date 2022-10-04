All SEMO campuses closed Wednesday due to water outage, residential students asked to go home if possible

Read full article on original website
Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department need volunteers for water distribution, SEMO to resume classes Thursday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says all customers should have water service Wednesday after crews on Tuesday repaired a major water main break. But, a boil advisory remains in place, and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department is in need of volunteers to help distribute water Wednesday afternoon.
Cape Girardeau lifts citywide boil advisory
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says the boil advisory that has been in place all week after a major water main break on Monday is lifted. "City water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally," the city says in an alert released Friday afternoon.
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory to remain a few more days; conserve water request lifted
Crews test the water after a water main break in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday.
SIU Carbondale to host 'Send Silence Packing' suicide prevention and mental health awareness event
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a suicide prevention and mental health awareness event Monday on the lawn of the university's Morris Library. The "Send Silence Packing" event will include a display of backpacks placed on the library lawn, with each backpack representing a life lost...
Drought Conditions Causing Multiple Issues in the Area
As drought conditions continue in the local area, multiple issues continue. The river gauge at Cairo, Illinois today stands at 11-feet, which is a rise of one-foot from Wednesday. Forecasters show the Ohio River will increase to 12-and-a-half-feet by Saturday, then again start to drop. Low water levels on the...
Pipe repaired, water plant running Cape Girardeau boil water advisory
The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink.
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
Bottled water distribution in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee.
Cape Girardeau businesses also feel burden of water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The water main break affected local businesses, as well as residents. “We had to close down, close down for dinner last night and we’re closed down today,” said Chris Marchi, owner of Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse. “We’re hoping that we can open up tomorrow.”
All lanes open at Blandville Road work zone in McCracken County as project nears completion
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Work along Blandville Road in Paducah is nearing completion, and now your commute through the area will be a bit smoother. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all four lanes are now open for the time being, but lane restrictions could return as work continues. Crews...
Burn ban in place for Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Illinois officials announced Franklin County will be under a burn ban beginning at midnight on Friday due to elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban and say it will remain in place until further notice.
Brookport burn ban in effect until further notice
BROOKPORT, IL — Officials announced a burn ban in Brookport IL, beginning on Friday. City officials say the ban will be in effect until further notice. If you have questions about the ban, you can call Brookport City Hall at 618-564-2351.
Almost Yesterday: Malden School System Expands Service
It seems like Almost Yesterday that the Malden, Missouri School System introduced a new era in southeast Missouri education. With the beginning of the 1957-1958 school year, the Malden schools, for the very first time, provided special education classes for handicapped children. Approved by the state Department of Education, Malden...
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed.
Wake Up Weather: 10/7/2022
PADUCAH — Slightly chilly morning with highs in the low 70s this afternoon. We'll see the first frost of the season this weekend.
Drone12: Cape Girardeau water treatment plant
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
City of Carbondale looking for 'pumpkin patrol' to keep trick-or-treaters safe
CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department is looking for adult Halloween lovers to volunteer for their annual "Pumpkin Patrol" on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a Thursday release, volunteers will patrol neighborhoods on Halloween night, wearing orange safety vests and driving...
