FRISCO, Texas -- Credit can be intoxicating. By ripping off three straight wins without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have surprised many folks, if not themselves. Cooper Rush is getting his deserved share of the credit for how he has performed in replacing Prescott as the starting quarterback. Dan Quinn’s defense has put up numbers not seen around the Cowboys since the first edition of Doomsday in the early 1970s. Micah Parsons is considered one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO