Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
captimes.com
Protest planned Sunday as troubled MMoCA Triennial wraps
The 2022 Wisconsin Triennial opened at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in April with work by 23 artists. It closes this weekend displaying art by only seven. On Sunday afternoon outside the museum, Triennial artist Portia Cobb is organizing a “closing celebration” to honor the work of all the artists, starting at noon when the museum opens.
captimes.com
Madison City Council president seeks to bar city meetings on Yom Kippur
City Council President Keith Furman has put forward new legislation that would prohibit any city meetings on Yom Kippur after several committee meetings planned to meet Wednesday. The city already has an ordinance in place that council meetings can’t coincide with holidays, including Yom Kippur, but it doesn’t cover committees....
captimes.com
PHOTOS: Wood you like to tour the Forest Products Laboratory?
At the west end of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, just east of University Hospital, sits the home base for a 112-year-old federal effort to use the nation’s forests more efficiently. Founded in 1910, the Forest Products Lab first occupied two buildings closer to the center of campus. Today, it has a campus of its own, filling several buildings built in the 1930s and 1960s.
captimes.com
Madison School Board praises Jenkins for 2022-23 budget, leadership
Two years into the job, Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins received praise from the Madison School Board for his handling of the district’s 2022-23 budget and leadership. A summary of the board’s annual performance review of the district’s top staff member was released Wednesday evening. While most...
captimes.com
City of Madison protests ballot drop box ban through art
After the Wisconsin Supreme Court banned unmanned ballot drop boxes in the state in July, the city of Madison was forced to lock its 14 absentee ballot drop boxes. Now, the city has found a new way to protest that decision. Following the ruling, the city quickly posted notices on...
captimes.com
'Tiring,' 'really cool' Whitehorse bike-a-thon returns
As the sixth graders gathered in the Olin Park Boat Launch parking lot, Caitlin Hussey told them they’d already biked five miles. After another five? It would be time for ice cream. The Madison education and engagement programs manager for the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Hussey was one of a...
captimes.com
Bubble up: How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain
A 76-year-old soda fountain in Dodgeville is ready to serve up old-fashioned root beer floats and phosphate sodas for the first time in years, thanks to the expertise and perseverance of a retired Stoughton steamfitter. As big as a 1950s Cadillac, the 1946 apparatus inside the former Hometown Pharmacy in...
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
captimes.com
Zoe Bayliss saved: Decades-old student housing cooperative finds new home
Residents of the Zoe Bayliss Cooperative at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will have a new place to call home this May. The cooperative’s current campus location — which Zoe Bayliss has leased from the university for the past 67 years — will be torn down next year to build a new humanities facility on the corner of Park and West Johnson streets.
TheHorse.com
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
captimes.com
PHOTOS: The Whitehorse Middle School Bike-a-Thon is back
The Whitehorse Middle School Bike-a-Thon returned this week after an eight-year hiatus. Dozens of sixth graders biked around Lake Monona Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The event teaches bike safety and gives students an outdoor activity to do together.
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
captimes.com
Wisconsin judge says voters can’t ‘spoil’ absentee ballots
With just over a month until Election Day, a Waukesha County judge on Thursday made yet another change to Wisconsin’s voting rules, this time ordering that voters cannot “spoil” previously submitted absentee ballots and submit new ones. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a Republican who...
UPDATE: Missing Monona veteran located safely
It is not known what he is wearing, but he is believed to be operating a 2003 red Mitsubishi Eclipse with Wisconsin plates 873-ZLD. Any information should be directed to Madison Police at 608-466-4730.
Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled
MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but...
Westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive after three-vehicle crash
MADISON, Wis. — The left lane of the westbound Beltline is back open at Todd Drive Wednesday after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and caused backups to Fish Hatchery Road. Dane County dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Madison Fire Department crews responded to the crash and minor injuries were reported...
Vehicle stolen, 4 others damaged on Madison’s far northeast side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating after four vehicles were damaged and another was stolen on the city’s far northeast side. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the incidents happened in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive. A visitor from outside Madison called police to report their vehicle being stolen despite being locked and the victim having possession of their keys.
captimes.com
A space for warmth: Stone Horse Green opens in the heart of Middleton
Seven years ago, the idea of an outdoor concert stage/movie venue/community event space in downtown Middleton was a tough sell. People couldn’t picture it, or they thought it would be too expensive. Some just wanted things to stay the way they were. “There were only a handful of people...
