2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
A talk with Kern Community College District candidate Christina Scrivner
Christina Scrivner brings a lifetime of experience to her bid for a seat on the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees. Scrivner is facing off against Jennifer Slayton in the November race for the seat representing the college district's Area 2, which includes 24,800 square miles in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono, and San Bernardino counties. (See related story on Slayton this edition.)
Meet Kern Community College District candidate Jennifer Slayton
The Kern Community College District (KCCD) trustee areas are up for election in November. Two candidates are running to represent Area 2: Christina Scrivner and Jennifer Slayton. Jack Connell will be vacating his seat. KCCD serves communities over 24,800 square miles in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono, and San...
EKCRCD plant sale to be held Oct. 29
Reserve plants now for the Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District (EKCRCD) Native Plant Pick-Up and Sale on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds, 500 S. Richmond Rd. You may reserve plants by email from now until 5 p.m. on Oct. 12. Plant lists with links to pictures...
Bakersfield Now
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
Trio arrested on controlled substance charges
On Sept. 29, at about 2:30 a.m., officers of the Ridgecrest Police Department responded to a call to the 200 block of W. Inyokern Road regarding a report of three individuals possibly breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers located the subjects several blocks in the 1500 block of North Norma...
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing plywood from Home Depot in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from […]
Bell retires after 39 years
Ridgecrest native Greg Bell celebrated his retirement after 39 years with a flag-raising ceremony Sept. 27 in China Lake. Bell first worked at China Lake as a computer technician during the summers of 1981 and 1982 while attending Bakersfield Junior College. He transferred to California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo in spring 1983. That summer he entered the command’s Electrical Engineering co-op program in the Systems Electronics branch supporting the Sidewinder missile program. Bell continued working as a co-op student and graduated with a degree in Electronics Engineering in 1988.
Very pleasant conditions before a slight warmup later this week
Kern County is in for beautiful temperatures Monday ahead of a slight warm-up. Expect mid-80s in the valley under sunny skies with a slight haze; the Kern River Valley will see high 80s and Tehachapi should be right near 80. A gradual warming trend is on the way; expect highs in the mid-90s by Wednesday […]
Man arrested on gun charges
On Oct. 1, officers of the Ridgecrest Police Department responded to a report of a large physical fight in the area of the 300 block of West Wilson Avenue. RPD dispatch received several calls which indicated that between seven and eight adults were fighting in the street. When officers arrived, they found the street empty. Officers contacted several bystanders in the area that told them a silver Audi with no plates had left the scene east bound on West Wilson Avenue.
Finding exposed fishing holes
With the severe drought we here in the Kern River Valley are battling, there has been a lot of debate about the current water level in Lake Isabella. Not much can be done without rainfall. The demands in place for water flow to the lower Kern River also impact the water levels. This is extremely evident with all the dry, exposed structures now clearly visible. I am sure most in the valley have seen or heard about the old town of Whiskey Flat now visible since the water level is so low.
DCS makes generous donation to Relay For Life
The Ridgecrest Relay For Life will return to the in-person event as has been tradition prior to the pandemic this Saturday, Oct. 8 beginning with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. This year's theme is "Hope Shines Here." Nearly everyone has been touched by cancer is...
SSUSD Board candidates discuss experience, skills
Candidates for the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education discussed their experience and skills Thursday at a forum in the Ridgecrest City Council Chambers. The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce, the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation and the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors sponsored the event. Asked what...
Opening statements: Attorneys dispute whether Wendy Howard shot ex from behind in deadly 2019 confrontation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard seethed after learning her ex-boyfriend sexually abused their teen daughter, a prosecutor said. The ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, had previously been investigated for allegedly molesting another of her daughters but charges weren’t brought. As before, she and her daughters gave statements to authorities. An investigation began June 2, 2019. […]
Class 1 World Championship race held last weekend
Last weekend the SNORE Class 1 World Championship inaugural races where held on the Wagon Wheel staging area tracks hosted by the Sierra Auto Recycling. The event began on Friday with fans able to see the cars and meet the drivers at Tractor Supply parking lot and then the fans had two days of racing to enjoy beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.
TownePlace Suites opens in Capital Hills
Tehachapi’s first fully extended-stay suite hotel has opened in the Capital Hills area near Adventist Health Tehachapi Hospital. TownePlace Suites by Marriott is located at 1052 Magellan Drive. It features 85 rooms as well as business, gym and pool facilities. All rooms include full kitchens and have either a king bed or two queen beds as well as a desk. Options include studios, extended studios and suites. Weekday rates posted on the hotel’s website range from $149 to $224 nightly with higher rates on weekends.
SSUSD Board to meet in workshop
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today (Oct. 5) at 5:45 p.m. The board will meet in a workshop session to receive an update on the Pierce and Richmond elementary school projects. No action is scheduled to be taken. The meeting will...
Ridgecrest Parkinson's support group to meet Oct. 13
The Parkinson's disease support group invites everyone suffering from or providing care to anyone with Parkinson's to attend regular meetings. Parkinson's is an incurable and debilitating neurological ailment affecting more than 10 million individuals worldwide. Although each patient exhibits a unique set of symptoms, the most common are those that...
At last! Children’s Hour returns to the Maturango Museum
It has been decided! The Children’s Hour Docents, all eager volunteers, are thrilled to offer programs once again to pre-school age children beginning Oct. 14 on a flex Friday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Although the Covid pandemic may be declining, it, unfortunately, is not yet totally behind us....
