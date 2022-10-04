The South Carolina Gamecocks will face the Kentucky Wildcats at prime-time on Saturday night. After dominating South Carolina State 50-10 last week, the Gamecocks will look to be tested by Kentucky. The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season against Ole Miss 22-19 last week. USC quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 212 yards with two touchdowns against SC State, but added two interceptions to his season total of seven this year. If he keeps throwing picks,...

