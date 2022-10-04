Read full article on original website
Arkansas football vs. Mississippi State: Our final score predictions are in.
Arkansas football will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a conference matchup on Saturday. The No. 25 Razorbacks, who suffered consecutive losses against Texas A&M and Alabama and fell to the bottom of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, will look to bounce back with win against the No. 23 Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is looking to start a winning streak at home after dominating the Aggies 42-24 last week. ...
South Carolina football vs. Kentucky: Our final score predictions are in.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will face the Kentucky Wildcats at prime-time on Saturday night. After dominating South Carolina State 50-10 last week, the Gamecocks will look to be tested by Kentucky. The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season against Ole Miss 22-19 last week. USC quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 212 yards with two touchdowns against SC State, but added two interceptions to his season total of seven this year. If he keeps throwing picks,...
