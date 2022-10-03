Read full article on original website
Related
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
The Scariest TV Shows Filmed In Louisiana
By now you've seen plenty of lists about the movies that have been filmed in Louisiana. This time of year, we see a lot of lists with all of the horror movies that have been filmed in the state. Partially because Louisiana's film industry has been stronger than average states for a long time, but also because a good percentage of the filming projects in Louisiana have been "spooky" in nature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are We About To See Additional Burn Bans In Louisiana?
Not sure if you caught the story on our website the other day regarding the severe drought we are experiencing right now in Louisiana, but it is dry. Really dry!. That story pointed out that it was nearly thirty days ago, on September 10 when we received any rain at all. That was less than three quarters of an inch. You have to go back even further to September 2 to find a day when we got over an inch of rain, and that day it was only 1.07 inches.
Iconic Kitchen Item Will Now Be in Target Stores Across Louisiana
I can't begin to tell you how many of these parties I've been to. But really it is fun to get together with the girls and check out lingerie, kitchen gadgets or home goods. But my very first party where you were encouraged to buy something was with my Mom decades ago. She dragged me along to a Tupperware party one of her friends was having.
Not One City From Northwest Louisiana Among State’s Safest
Somehow this slipped past me, but several months ago, the website safewise.com released the findings of their annual research piece on the Safest Cities in America. The study even drilled down to find the safest cities in each state. The findings were somewhat eye opening for Louisiana, and for the entire south, for that matter.
Important Things to Know Before Kids Deer Hunt This Weekend
If you're into bow hunting for whitetail deer, you certainly don't need me to tell you that archery season just began last Saturday, October 1, but for the kids and veterans of Area 2 here in Northwest Louisiana, the big day is this Saturday, October 8, when it's GAME ON for them too!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport Needs Rain Bad, But Can It Wait Until After Revel?
Louisiana needs a good dose of rain. Much of the state is dealing with seriously dry conditions. State Climatologist Barry Keim tells the Louisiana Radio Network the state is dangerously dry. In northwest Louisiana, it's been 23 days straight without a drop of rain. But other parts of the state...
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
Do You Know How French Prisoners and Louisiana are Connected?
As you most likely already know, Louisiana has a rich and sometimes sordid history. That's what made our Louisiana Studies classes so much fun back in 8th grade! But do you know about the connection between French prisoners and the Bayou State? This part of our story wasn't necessarily appropriate for our middle school-aged ears!
Terry Bradshaw Selling Spectacular $22.5 Million Oklahoma Ranch — See Inside! [Pictures]
Terry Bradshaw is selling his massive rural estate in Oklahoma, and pictures show a luxury property that's fit for the sports and broadcasting legend. The NFL legend's 8-bedroom estate features six full bathrooms and two half-baths, encompassing 8,600 square feet, according to Dirt.com. Bradshaw is listing the property for $22.5 million.
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
He Said What? See Louisiana Senator’s Viral ‘Crackhead’ Comment Here
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok. Sometimes...
Why Louisiana REAL ID is a REAL Bad IDea
Louisiana's REAL ID deadline is coming up May 3rd, 2023. After that date, you will need to present the Real ID to be able to board an airplane, access federal facilties, or enter a nuclear power plant. (There goes my weekend plans). On the surface, Real ID sounds like it makes sense. According to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles,
We Love Mailbox Money! Don’t Miss Out on $9.5M in Unclaimed Funds
I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you! This isn't another COVID stimmy, a tax return, or anything you have to pay back to the feds. This is YOUR money that the State of Louisiana has been holding on to for you.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0