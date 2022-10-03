Not sure if you caught the story on our website the other day regarding the severe drought we are experiencing right now in Louisiana, but it is dry. Really dry!. That story pointed out that it was nearly thirty days ago, on September 10 when we received any rain at all. That was less than three quarters of an inch. You have to go back even further to September 2 to find a day when we got over an inch of rain, and that day it was only 1.07 inches.

